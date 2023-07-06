[SBS Star] NMIXX Says Producer J.Y. Park Created Iconic Choreography They Had Always Wanted

이미지 확대하기

The ambition of K-pop girl group NMIXX to have the producer and founder of JYP Entertainment, J.Y. Park to take part in their choreography has come true.On July 6, NMIXX's management company JYP Entertainment disclosed the notable points in the group's upcoming release, their new album, 'A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream' with the title track 'Party O'Clock', set to be revealed on July 11.The title track, 'Party O'Clock' is getting extra attention for being produced by J.Y. Park, one of the most prominent producers in the K-pop industry.The NMIXX members, LILY, HAEWON, SULLYOON, BAE, JIWOO, and KYUJIN voiced their excitement for 'Party O'Clock'.It is the group's first comeback since one of the members, JINNI, abruptly left the group in December of last year."The title track is extra special because producer J.Y. Park wrote its music and lyrics.", they explained.The members discussed the behind-the-scenes stories of the song's recording."J.Y. Park came to the studio while we were recording 'Party O'Clock' and gave us feedback on our vocals. We had to work on using falsetto in some parts of the song, and J.Y. Park's detailed advice helped us deliver the cheerful vibe that 'Party O'Clock' has."According to NMIXX members, the producer not only contributed to the creation of the song but also to its choreography.It was a dream come true for the group since it was the first time J.Y. Park choreographed their dance.Last April, HAEWON, SULLYOON, and BAE guested on a YouTube show presented by Baek Gu-young, one of the top K-pop choreographers of all time.When asked to choose between two contexts where they could only be choreographed by J.Y. Park or Baek Gu-young in perpetuity, HAEWON picked J.Y. Park.Baek Gu-young asked the members if J.Y. Park generally makes choreographies for them, and they responded no."He's only been giving us feedback on our dancing.", HAEWON stated, and SULLYOON added, "Yes, he just gives us some details."BAE agreed, displaying adorable resentment toward J.Y. Park for not doing one for NMIXX."We want this kind of move, too!", HAEWON said while reenacting the iconic movement of now-disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls' mega-hit song, 'Tell Me'.Extremely addictive motions of 'Tell Me' choreography, the pointing, and stepping, was J.Y. Park's work.After their wish was revealed, J.Y. Park heard about it and took part in creating choreography for NMIXX's new title."J.Y. Park contributed to the choreography for our new title, and it is the highlight of the choreography. There's a section when we swing our arms around, and it fits the lyrics so well, so everyone can remember and repeat it."(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'M2' YouTube, 'followjyp' Twitter, 'MBCkpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)