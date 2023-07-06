[SBS Star] Byun Woo-min Says Lee Sung Kyoung's Kindness During Filming Made Him Cry

이미지 확대하기

Actor Byun Woo-min spoke about the time when he cried because of what actress Lee Sung Kyoung did for him during the shooting of 'Dr. Romantic 3'.On July 5, SBS' television show 'Strong Heart League' aired an episode that Byun Woo-min featured as the guest of the day.In this episode, Byun Woo-min specifically told a behind-the-scenes story of SBS' recently-ended drama 'Dr. Romantic 3' filming involving Lee Sung Kyoung.Byun Woo-min said, "'Dr. Romantic' is a medical drama, and surgeons use dummies to perform surgery first. This is customary in all medical dramas. After that, actors are given another set of dummies to perform the exact same surgery for their shoots. When that's done, we must film once more so that cameras can capture close-ups of our hands. It's a really long process. It generally takes hours to finish. It would take a minimum of 12 hours, even up to three days.""At some point, the same area on each of our bodies began to hurt. I acknowledged that Sung Kyoung was going through a similar experience to mine. So, I asked if her shoulders were in pain as well, and she said they were.", he added.The next day, Lee Sung Kyoung said to have surprised Byun Woo-min with an unexpectedly thoughtful gift, "Sung Kyoung came up to me, then gave me a massager. She told me that I should try using it, as it would help with the pain. Ever since I received that massager from her, I've been using it every day. I just feel incredibly thankful for her gift, you know."After completing his sentence, Byun Woo-min proudly displayed the massager Lee Sung Kyoung had given him, to the hosts and guests of the show.Lee Sung Kyoung's kindness did not end here, according to Byun Woo-min. She apparently brought another massager for him the next day."As I received another massager from her, I suddenly burst into tears. I couldn't help it. It was her kind and caring heart that made me teary-eyed."Upon hearing his story, everyone in the studio applauded Lee Sung Kyoung for her sweet action but also made fun of Byun Woo-min for crying about it, claiming that he was going through men's menopause.They were just kidding about men's menopause, but to their surprise, Byun Woo-min admitted that men's menopause has caused him to become much more emotional lately.(Credit= SBS Dr. Romantic/Strong Heart League)(SBS Star)