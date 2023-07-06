[SBS Star] Byun Woo-min Says Lee Sung Kyoung's Kindness During Filming Made Him Cry

On July 5, SBS' television show 'Strong Heart League' aired an episode that Byun Woo-min featured as the guest of the day.
In this episode, Byun Woo-min specifically told a behind-the-scenes story of SBS' recently-ended drama 'Dr. Romantic 3' filming involving Lee Sung Kyoung.
"At some point, the same area on each of our bodies began to hurt. I acknowledged that Sung Kyoung was going through a similar experience to mine. So, I asked if her shoulders were in pain as well, and she said they were.", he added.
The next day, Lee Sung Kyoung said to have surprised Byun Woo-min with an unexpectedly thoughtful gift, "Sung Kyoung came up to me, then gave me a massager. She told me that I should try using it, as it would help with the pain. Ever since I received that massager from her, I've been using it every day. I just feel incredibly thankful for her gift, you know."
Lee Sung Kyoung's kindness did not end here, according to Byun Woo-min. She apparently brought another massager for him the next day.
"As I received another massager from her, I suddenly burst into tears. I couldn't help it. It was her kind and caring heart that made me teary-eyed."
Upon hearing his story, everyone in the studio applauded Lee Sung Kyoung for her sweet action but also made fun of Byun Woo-min for crying about it, claiming that he was going through men's menopause.
They were just kidding about men's menopause, but to their surprise, Byun Woo-min admitted that men's menopause has caused him to become much more emotional lately.
(SBS Star)