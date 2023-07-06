[SBS Star] Shim Hyung-tak's Fiancee Struggled to Sleep After Hearing She Resembled JUNGKOOK

이미지 확대하기

Actor Shim Hyung-tak's wife Hirai Saya said to have struggled to sleep after hearing that she resembled JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.On July 5 episode of MBC' television show 'Radio Star', Shim Hyung-tak made a guest appearance.During the talk, Shim Hyung-tak mentioned his wife-to-be Hirai Saya sweeping the Internet with her striking resemblance to JUNGKOOK.Shim Hyung-tak said, "I have about 90,000 followers on Instagram, but the number of her Instagram followers is almost as the same as mine already, even though she's only uploaded a couple of photos."He continued, "She initially didn't even think of creating her Instagram account. But an impersonator came out of nowhere, and that Instagram started gaining lots of followers, adding it up to around 200,000. The Hirai Saya impersonator left comments on Saya's real friends as well. That's when Saya was like, 'I've got to create my own Instagram to stop the impersonator!"Afterward, the actor reminisced the time when JUNGKOOK confirmed him and Hirai Saya's similar looks.Shim Hyung-tak said, "I remember his exact words. While he was on live with fans, he said, 'Ah yes, I've seen her photos. We do look alike.' Ever since then, the whole world turned to me. At that time, I received more attention than I could have imagined."According to Shim Hyung-tak, Hirai Saya's response to BTS' fans saying that she looked like JUNGKOOK was pure excitement and happiness."After she witnessed more and more fans said that about her, she just couldn't fall asleep at night. She loves BTS, and out of all, JUNGKOOK has always been her favorite. That was why.""I didn't really know about BTS before I met her. The last K-pop groups that I was into were like 1993-debuted Solid and 1996-debuted Untitle. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Saya was in Korea, attending a language school. Back then, BTS held an online concert once. Saya and her friends watched the concert at my place. They waved about banners and light sticks in their hands.""They almost fainted when JUNGKOOK lifted his shirt and showed his abs. Watching their performance made me like them. The online concert was when I started liking BTS myself.", he said, wrapping up the topic.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'hiraisaya9988' Instagram)(SBS Star)