[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Goes Live at 4 AM; MINGYU Says He Must Learn that Attitude from Him

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK and another boy group SEVENTEEN's member MINGYU made fans smile with their cute live broadcast early in the morning today.Around 4 AM this morning, JUNGKOOK went live on the group's online fan community WeVerse.JUNGKOOK usually goes live by himself, but this time, he was with his '97-line' friend MINGYU.As soon as the live was on, MINGYU quietly whispered to JUNGKOOK, "Hey, it's four in the morning. What are you doing? I'm not sure if it's right to go live right now."JUNGKOOK casually answered, "Yes, I know. But this is how I usually do my live broadcasts. I always just go on live at unexpected times."Then, JUNGKOOK introduced MINGYU to ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom), "Everyone, this is MINGYU of SEVENTEEN. He's at my place. I suddenly thought of going live, so here I am."He added, "We're going to go to bed soon though, after having our last shot. Have a good morning, afternoon or night!", then they raised their glasses and gulped the last bit of alcohol for the day.JUNGKOOK explained that MINGYU is going to go back to his place now that he has had his last shot.MINGYU laughed and said, "I'll make a proper visit next time, guys."After that, MINGYU looked at JUNGKOOK and told him in amazement, "You are one incredible sunbae, JUNGKOOK. I can't stop wowing at the fact that you went live at four in the morning without notifying them in advance. It's... Wow..."JUNGKOOK replied, "With live broadcasts, you shouldn't think. You should act instead. Whenever I want to spend time with ARMY, I'm here, you know. You must listen to your heart. You got it?"Impressed with his wise(?) words, MINGYU commented, "Yeah, okay. I totally got it. I should learn that kind of attitude from you."Afterward, they quickly wrapped up the live broadcast, ending it only in about two minutes.Regarding JUNGKOOK's random live broadcast at 4 AM, the majority of ARMY said, "It's the normal JUNGKOOK thing to do."What they were more surprised was that JUNGKOOK went live with another person, and it lasted less than two minutes; JUNGKOOK's live broadcasts usually last for hours.Whatever the reason for their surprise is, this short but cute live broadcast of JUNGKOOK featuring MINGYU certainly left a lasting impression on fans.(Credit= WeVerse)(SBS Star)