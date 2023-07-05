뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Goes Live at 4 AM; MINGYU Says He Must Learn that Attitude from Him
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Goes Live at 4 AM; MINGYU Says He Must Learn that Attitude from Him

Published 2023.07.05 15:18 Updated 2023.07.05 15:23 View Count
[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Goes Live at 4 AM; MINGYU Says He Must Learn that Attitude from Him
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK and another boy group SEVENTEEN's member MINGYU made fans smile with their cute live broadcast early in the morning today. 

Around 4 AM this morning, JUNGKOOK went live on the group's online fan community WeVerse. 

JUNGKOOK usually goes live by himself, but this time, he was with his '97-line' friend MINGYU. 

As soon as the live was on, MINGYU quietly whispered to JUNGKOOK, "Hey, it's four in the morning. What are you doing? I'm not sure if it's right to go live right now." 

JUNGKOOK casually answered, "Yes, I know. But this is how I usually do my live broadcasts. I always just go on live at unexpected times."  
MINGYU and JUNGKOOK
Then, JUNGKOOK introduced MINGYU to ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom), "Everyone, this is MINGYU of SEVENTEEN. He's at my place. I suddenly thought of going live, so here I am."

He added, "We're going to go to bed soon though, after having our last shot. Have a good morning, afternoon or night!", then they raised their glasses and gulped the last bit of alcohol for the day. 

JUNGKOOK explained that MINGYU is going to go back to his place now that he has had his last shot. 

MINGYU laughed and said, "I'll make a proper visit next time, guys."
MINGYU and JUNGKOOK
After that, MINGYU looked at JUNGKOOK and told him in amazement, "You are one incredible sunbae, JUNGKOOK. I can't stop wowing at the fact that you went live at four in the morning without notifying them in advance. It's... Wow..."

JUNGKOOK replied, "With live broadcasts, you shouldn't think. You should act instead. Whenever I want to spend time with ARMY, I'm here, you know. You must listen to your heart. You got it?" 

Impressed with his wise(?) words, MINGYU commented, "Yeah, okay. I totally got it. I should learn that kind of attitude from you." 

Afterward, they quickly wrapped up the live broadcast, ending it only in about two minutes. 
 

Regarding JUNGKOOK's random live broadcast at 4 AM, the majority of ARMY said, "It's the normal JUNGKOOK thing to do." 

What they were more surprised was that JUNGKOOK went live with another person, and it lasted less than two minutes; JUNGKOOK's live broadcasts usually last for hours. 

Whatever the reason for their surprise is, this short but cute live broadcast of JUNGKOOK featuring MINGYU certainly left a lasting impression on fans. 

(Credit= WeVerse) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.