[SBS Star] 83-Year-Old Fan Thanks Lee Seung Gi for Being Her Savior After Her Daughter's Death

An 83-year-old fan expressed gratitude to her star, singer/actor Lee Seung Gi for bringing joy to her life.On the July 3rd broadcast of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Ramyun Brothers', Lee Seung Gi met an old lady who is a fan of his.In 'Ramyun Brothers', the cast members run a diner in Enoshima, Japan to introduce various ramyun(Korean-style instant ramen)-based dishes.An elderly lady came into the diner on their fourth day of business.She stunned Lee Seung Gi in the kitchen by saying that she is a fan of his; and that she had come specifically to meet him after hearing about the show."I took the 6:30 train in the morning and it took me…more than six hours to arrive.", she explained.Lee Seung Gi asked, "How did you become my fan?""My daughter, she passed away when she was young.", she said.Then she mentioned two iconic television shows in which Lee Seung Gi appeared, and how seeing him in them helped mend her devastated heart."After she died, I discovered '2 Days & 1 Night' and 'Strong Heart' and became your fan.", she said, "You genuinely saved my life. I can't tell you how much you've helped me after my daughter's death.""You rescued me when I couldn't breathe. Watching you in the show helped a lot.", she repeatedly thanked her star, her eyes welling up with tears.Lee Seung Gi jumped out of the kitchen and handed the woman a tissue.Standing in front of Lee Seung Gi, the old lady continued to express her love, and how being his fan even made her forget about her fear."I'm terrified of flying. However, I got on a plane three times to fly to Korea to see you. My fear went away for the moment."Though Lee Seung Gi―who does not speak Japanese well―could not comprehend what she was saying, the essence of her message was delivered."I've sensed your love for me. I can feel the magnitude of it. Thank you.", he said, overcome with emotion.Lee Seung Gi took a photo with her and gifted her with some ramyun.The lady showed him a photograph of her late daughter, which she dearly kept in her wallet.Before she left, she gave her hero one last grace."You healed my broken heart and brought joy to it. I'm too old to visit Korea anymore, so I'm glad that I saw you here.", she said.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Ramyun Brothers)(SBS Star)