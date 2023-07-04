[SBS Star] Han So-hee & Chae Jong Seok Are Dating Each Other?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han So-hee's management agency responded to claims that she is in a relationship with 3-year-younger model Chae Jong Seok.Recently, 'dating' photos of Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok became the hottest photos on popular online communities in Korea.The uploaders of the photos claim that evidence of their ongoing romance can be found on their Instagram feeds.It is said that Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok, who are both into fashion, have worn a number of matching items, and also took photos at the same place.In May, Han So-hee posted photos with her model friends―Hong Yoo-kyung, Hong Tae-joon and Chae Jong Seok―taken in a photo booth on her Instagram.What many are assuming is that Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok chose a clever way of concealing their secret relationship, by giving the impression that they are all just hanging out as friends when, in fact, the two are not.A photo of seemingly-similar to Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok walking side-by-side at a park, looking as if they were on a date, was captured by a fan and shared online not too long ago as well.In the midst of all that, Chae Jong Seok was seen leaving Korea right after Han So-hee left to Paris, France, on July 1.His departure following Han So-hee definitely increased suspicions about their relationship even further.Then, in the morning of July 4, Han So-hee's management agency strongly denied the rumors.The agency stated, "Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok are not seeing one another. Everything that's going around about them is not true at all."(Credit= 'czonsuxx' 'xeesoxee' 'emis_official2017' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)