뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han So-hee & Chae Jong Seok Are Dating Each Other?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han So-hee & Chae Jong Seok Are Dating Each Other?

Published 2023.07.04 11:27 View Count
[SBS Star] Han So-hee & Chae Jong Seok Are Dating Each Other?
Actress Han So-hee's management agency responded to claims that she is in a relationship with 3-year-younger model Chae Jong Seok. 

Recently, 'dating' photos of Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok became the hottest photos on popular online communities in Korea.  

The uploaders of the photos claim that evidence of their ongoing romance can be found on their Instagram feeds.

It is said that Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok, who are both into fashion, have worn a number of matching items, and also took photos at the same place. 
Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok
Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok
Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok
In May, Han So-hee posted photos with her model friends―Hong Yoo-kyung, Hong Tae-joon and Chae Jong Seok―taken in a photo booth on her Instagram. 

What many are assuming is that Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok chose a clever way of concealing their secret relationship, by giving the impression that they are all just hanging out as friends when, in fact, the two are not. 
Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok
A photo of seemingly-similar to Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok walking side-by-side at a park, looking as if they were on a date, was captured by a fan and shared online not too long ago as well. 

In the midst of all that, Chae Jong Seok was seen leaving Korea right after Han So-hee left to Paris, France, on July 1.

His departure following Han So-hee definitely increased suspicions about their relationship even further. 
Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok
Then, in the morning of July 4, Han So-hee's management agency strongly denied the rumors.

The agency stated, "Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok are not seeing one another. Everything that's going around about them is not true at all." 

(Credit= 'czonsuxx' 'xeesoxee' 'emis_official2017' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.