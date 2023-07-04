[SBS Star] Han So-hee & Chae Jong Seok Are Dating Each Other?

Recently, 'dating' photos of Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok became the hottest photos on popular online communities in Korea.
The uploaders of the photos claim that evidence of their ongoing romance can be found on their Instagram feeds.
It is said that Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok, who are both into fashion, have worn a number of matching items, and also took photos at the same place.
What many are assuming is that Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok chose a clever way of concealing their secret relationship, by giving the impression that they are all just hanging out as friends when, in fact, the two are not.
In the midst of all that, Chae Jong Seok was seen leaving Korea right after Han So-hee left to Paris, France, on July 1.
His departure following Han So-hee definitely increased suspicions about their relationship even further.
The agency stated, "Han So-hee and Chae Jong Seok are not seeing one another. Everything that's going around about them is not true at all."
(Credit= 'czonsuxx' 'xeesoxee' 'emis_official2017' Instagram, Online Community)
(SBS Star)