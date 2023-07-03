뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS SUGA Delivers a Speech at His Brother's Wedding & Makes Him Cry
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS SUGA Delivers a Speech at His Brother's Wedding & Makes Him Cry

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS SUGA Delivers a Speech at His Brothers Wedding & Makes Him Cry
SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted delivering a heartfelt speech at his older brother's wedding. 

On July 2, SUGA attended his older brother's wedding ceremony, which took place in his hometown Daegu. 

SUGA came to the venue with a stylish but neat black suit, matching it with a white T-shirt and uniquely-designed necklace. 

As soon as he walked into the venue, all heads turned to him and they started taking photos of him. 

Once the ceremony began, SUGA on his seat, smiled while looking at his brother and sister-in-law walking down the aisle, and took pictures of them. 
SUGA
SUGA
About halfway through the wedding ceremony, SUGA was called to the stage in front of the bride and groom. 

After quietly clearing his throat, SUGA introduced himself to the guests, "First, I would like to thank you for coming today. I'm the groom's younger brother Min Yoon-gi (SUGA's real name). I have prepared a speech for the beautiful couple today." 

Even though the only thing SUGA did was let the guests know who he was, SUGA's brother got emotional and teared up. 

As SUGA saw his tears, he chuckled and tried to stop him from crying, "Hey, why are you crying? Don't cry! Don't cry, okay?!", then began his speech. 
 
At the end of the speech, he commented, "I hope you two will live happily ever after. And... Let me give my brother a hug." 

He walked toward his brother, who could not stop crying from the beginning of the speech, and laughingly commented, "Why are you crying? Now is not the time to cry." 

Following a warm hug, SUGA said to the couple, "Anyway, I truly wish you a lifetime of happiness." 
 
On this day, SUGA also sent the bride and groom standing wreaths with the message, "Brother, congratulations on your marriage. Congratulations to my sister-in-law, too. From BTS SUGA, Min Yoon-gi." 

(Credit= Online Community, 'amethyst_btstwt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
