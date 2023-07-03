[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS SUGA Delivers a Speech at His Brother's Wedding & Makes Him Cry

이미지 확대하기

축사하는 윤기

하객분들께 감사인사 전하고 자기가 신랑측 동생이라고 소개한뒤 우는거 말리기 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ

아 졸귀ㅠ



(문제시 빛삭함 pic.twitter.com/HJvda5IOhr

윤기 형 결혼하시는구나 오늘 ㅎㅎ

정장입은 윤기 사회 넘 좋다

형이랑 포옹하는 모습 훈훈하네 pic.twitter.com/7KZW3PhRkQ

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted delivering a heartfelt speech at his older brother's wedding.On July 2, SUGA attended his older brother's wedding ceremony, which took place in his hometown Daegu.SUGA came to the venue with a stylish but neat black suit, matching it with a white T-shirt and uniquely-designed necklace.As soon as he walked into the venue, all heads turned to him and they started taking photos of him.Once the ceremony began, SUGA on his seat, smiled while looking at his brother and sister-in-law walking down the aisle, and took pictures of them.About halfway through the wedding ceremony, SUGA was called to the stage in front of the bride and groom.After quietly clearing his throat, SUGA introduced himself to the guests, "First, I would like to thank you for coming today. I'm the groom's younger brother Min Yoon-gi (SUGA's real name). I have prepared a speech for the beautiful couple today."Even though the only thing SUGA did was let the guests know who he was, SUGA's brother got emotional and teared up.As SUGA saw his tears, he chuckled and tried to stop him from crying, "Hey, why are you crying? Don't cry! Don't cry, okay?!", then began his speech.At the end of the speech, he commented, "I hope you two will live happily ever after. And... Let me give my brother a hug."He walked toward his brother, who could not stop crying from the beginning of the speech, and laughingly commented, "Why are you crying? Now is not the time to cry."Following a warm hug, SUGA said to the couple, "Anyway, I truly wish you a lifetime of happiness."On this day, SUGA also sent the bride and groom standing wreaths with the message, "Brother, congratulations on your marriage. Congratulations to my sister-in-law, too. From BTS SUGA, Min Yoon-gi."(Credit= Online Community, 'amethyst_btstwt' Twitter)(SBS Star)