[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Expresses Jealousy About Yim Siwan Joining 'Squid Game 2'

Published 2023.07.03
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Expresses Jealousy About Yim Siwan Joining Squid Game 2
K-pop boy group ZE:A's member Hwang Hwang Hee expressed great jealousy about his group member Yim Siwan being part of 'Squid Game 2'. 

On July 2 episode of KBS' television show 'I Am the Boss', Hwang Kwang Hee once again demonstrated his cute jealousy toward Yim Siwan. 

On this day, Hwang Kwang Hee bragged to the hosts about the fact that he had visited the guest MMA (Mixed Martial Artst) fighter Choo Sung Hoon's home, saying how clean his house is. 

To this, HeeChul told him, "Okay, okay. You know, you don't have to keep going on about visiting his place. There's no need for that." 
But Hwang Kwang Hee did not stop there, explaining, "No, I have to. Choo Sung Hoon is like one of the most popular guys on television nowadays!" 

Then, Hwang Kwang Hee suddenly looked straight at the camera in front of him, and shared a message to Yim Siwan, "Hey, Yim Siwan. You haven't been to Choo Sung Hoon's place, have you? I have!" 
I Am the Boss
The host Kim Sook laughed and asked, "Are you still jealous of Yim Siwan?" 

Hwang Kwang Hee vigorously nodded and said, "All eyes are on Yim Siwan at the moment, following the news that he will be leading 'Squid Game'. I can't even get a good night's sleep thinking about that!" 

He added, "Let me be more honest with my thoughts. I mean... I look more like a squid than him!"; his remark that came out of nowhere made the hosts and guests fall about laughing. 
I Am the Boss
I Am the Boss
Hwang Kwang Hee and Yim Siwan debuted as the members of ZE:A in January 2010. 

For years, Hwang Kwang Hee has shown jealousy toward Yim Siwan on air. 

Hwang Kwang Hee previously described Yim Siwan as a bandmate who he absolutely loves but hates for his good looks, success and fame at the same time. 

Two weeks ago, Netflix Korea made Yim Siwan's participation in the second season of the worldwide hit series 'Squid Game' official. 

(Credit= KBS I Am the Boss, 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
