[SBS Star] VIDEO: "'The Glory' Yeon-jins Met!" Im Ji Yeon Seen Holding Shin Ye Eun's Hand

Published 2023.06.29 17:28 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "The Glory Yeon-jins Met!" Im Ji Yeon Seen Holding Shin Ye Euns Hand
Actress Im Ji Yeon and another actress Shin Ye Eun met at an event today, and 'The Glory' fans are extremely excited about it. 

In the afternoon of June 29, a number of celebrities walked into one gallery in Sogyeok-dong, Seoul, in stylish and gorgeous outfits, and stood in front of the press backdrop stand for photos. 

They were all there for an event held by one Italian jeweler to celebrate the brand's 75th birthday. 

Im Ji Yeon was one of the people who was invited, and she wore an elegant black tweed top and skirt, matching them with gold earrings and necklace. 

Shin Ye Eun was another invitee, but she went with a completely different look: a long white strapless dress. 

Their earrings and necklace shared the same design, but Shin Ye Eun had put on ones in white gold. 
Im Ji Yeon and Shin Ye Eun
Im Ji Yeon and Shin Ye Eun
After the photo session, Im Ji Yeon and Shin Ye Eun got to meet and say hi to one another behind the media banner. 

In a video that one popular fashion magazine released, they looked glad to see each other, just as much as how 'The Glory' fans loved seeing them in one single frame together. 

As they were walking side by side, they exchanged a brief but fun conversation, and Im Ji Yeon was spotted lightly holding Shin Ye Eun's hand while doing so. 
Im Ji Yeon and Shin Ye Eun
It has not been too long since Im Ji Yeon and Shin Ye Eun have known one another. 

Their friendship was formed last year, when they filmed the most successful recent Netflix Korean series 'The Glory'. 

Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, 'Moon Dong-eun' (actress Song Hye Kyo) puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.

Im Ji Yeon played the biggest antagonist of 'Moon Dong-eun' named 'Park Yeon-jin', the leader of the bullies in the present day, and Shin Ye Eun acted as the high school student version of 'Park Yeon-jin'.  

Seeing this cute interaction between two Park Yeon-jins, 'The Glory' fans jumped up and down in excitement. 

 
(Credit= 'marieclairekorea' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
