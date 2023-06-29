[SBS Star] Disbanded I.O.I Lim Na-young Reportedly Dating 36-Year-Old Actor Choi Woong

이미지 확대하기

Lim Na-young of disbanded K-pop girl group I.O.I/PRISTIN is reportedly in a relationship with 36-year-old actor Choi Woong, who is nine years older than she is.On June 29, it was reported that Lim Na-young and Choi Woong are currently together.Earlier this year, Lim Na-young and Choi Woong became part of a play 'Hello, the Hell: Othello'.Lim Na-young was cast as 'Desdemona', and Choi Woong as 'Othello'; they fell for one another while working together.In March, the team of 'Hello, the Hell: Othello' flew to Adelaide, Australia, to perform at an arts festival 'Adelaide Fringe'.After the show, Lim Na-young and Choi Woong did not return to Korea right away. Instead, they spent more time in Australia, traveling.This was everything that was written in the article, and a person who claims to know Lim Na-young well had something to say about it.Only about half an hour after the report was released, this person stated that Lim Na-young does not have a boyfriend at the moment, and so the two are certainly not dating each other.A little while later, Choi Woong's agency also denied they were in a romantic relationship."They are just co-workers, not a couple. In the report, it said that they traveled together, but they were in Australia for their show only."Lim Na-young made debut as a member of project group I.O.I after surviving on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101' (2016).Then, she debuted for the second time as the PRISTIN's leader in 2017, but the group disbanded two years later.Following PRISTIN's disbandment in May 2019, Lim Na-young has been busy establishing her career in acting. She is presently a free agent.A model-turned-actor Choi Woong debuted in 2011; he has featured in various projects so far, including 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016), 'No Matter What' (2020), 'My Unfamiliar Family' (2020), 'Money Game' (2021) and more.(Credit= 'nayoung_lim' 'woongstargram' Instagram)(SBS Star)