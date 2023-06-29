뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo's Attorney Says Her Agency Failed to Meet the Payment Deadline Again
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo's Attorney Says Her Agency Failed to Meet the Payment Deadline Again

Published 2023.06.29 14:08 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyos Attorney Says Her Agency Failed to Meet the Payment Deadline Again
It has been revealed that actress Song Ji-hyo's agency once again failed to meet the deadline for her outstanding payment. 

Back on May 2, Song Ji-hyo filed a lawsuit against her agency Uzurocks, claiming that the company had agreed to pay her outstanding payment by May 1, but ultimately failed to pay her until the deadline. 

Song Ji-hyo's attorney stated, "It's not the first time the company promised Song Ji-hyo that they would pay her, but ended up not paying her. This time, they promised to pay her by May 1, then later contacted us, saying that they wanted to move the date. They keep postponing paying her without any valid reason or explanation. We've had enough of that." 

The later-released reports explained that Song Ji-hyo's agency owed her in total of 984 million won (approximately 750,000 dollars). 

Thankfully, Song Ji-hyo's appearance in movies, dramas and television shows was paid on time; it was her payment for commercials since last October that she did not get paid for.  
Song Ji-hyo
The latest update about Song Ji-hyo and Uzurocks was given by her attorney on June 27, "Uzurocks told us that they would pay her the outstanding payment by June 25, but they broke their promise again. Two days have passed already, but they haven't reached us in any ways either." 

"Apparently, Uzurocks released an official statement saying that they were going to sort all their financial problems out by June 30. However, we didn't this message personally. They didn't message or call us about it. We read about it online as well." 

"As far as we know, they were to pay Song Ji-hyo by the 25th. The fact that they're not explaining their situation to us or asking for postponement not only baffles us, but also makes us angry.", the attorney furiously added.  
Song Ji-hyo
Song Ji-hyo
Uzurocks said to have failed to pay their artists on time, including Song Ji-hyo, Ji Suk-jin and more, and also numerous employees. 

Previously, it was reported that Song Ji-hyo and Ji Suk-jin have been paying their staff members' wages out of their own pockets. 

(Credit= 'my_songjihyo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.