[SBS Star] Ex-Figure Skater Kim Yuna Does Not Want Her Future Kid to Follow in Her Footsteps

Retired figure skater Kim Yuna stated that she does not want her future kid to pursue a figure skating career.On the June 28 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Kim Yuna guested to talk about her life after her retirement.Last October, Kim Yuna married Ko Woorim, a member of a crossover male vocal quartet, Forestella, that had previously guested on the show."I watched the episode, obviously.", said Kim Yuna, "I was thrilled to find out that a show like 'You Quiz on the Block' allowed Forestella to introduce themselves to the public. I was glad to see them on this show, they are great guys."When asked how she would react if their future child pursued her career, Kim Yuna adamantly stated, "Nope, they can't.""I don't want my child to experience what I went through, knowing how difficult it is. Other figure skaters may feel different, but it was too exhausting for me. In the final years of my career, I wished I could never have experienced being out of breath again."The figure skating champion had perfectly wrapped up her Olympic retirement game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics with a noble demeanor that suited the ice queen she is.At the gala exhibition stage following the main game, Kim Yuna gave her last glance to the stadium.Her face, full with joy and sorrow, imprinted the moment on people's hearts.However, the figure skater herself claims that she was not as emotional at the moment as people expected."It was only a part of the performance. People are giving it way more importance than it has because it was my last Olympic game. I'm grateful, but to be brutally honest, I was simply relieved to get over with it.""To figure skaters, the gala exhibition is extra work we have to do after the main game.", she explained, "I wasn't thrilled to do it most of the time. So, the moment the last Olympic gala exhibition for me ended, I was happy that it was all over. 'I'm free! Now I can have some fun.', that's what I was thinking."The host busted out laughing after hearing the figure skating champion's frugal answer."When the public, including myself, had so many comments, interpretations, and guesses about that moment, the reality was 'I'm free'!", Yu Jae Seok joyfully repeated.Reflecting nine years ago when she retired, Kim Yuna says there were no regrets in ending her 18-year career."I felt liberated, that's all. It could have been different if I had retired in the previous one, the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. In Sochi, I was one of the oldest contestants, at the age of 24. Keeping up with tough young competitors in the game that demands a lot of physical strength and stamina was hard.", said Kim Yuna.Then she detailed about her everyday life, including her newfound joy of late-night snacks.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'Olympics' YouTube)(SBS Star)