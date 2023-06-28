[SBS star] "It's Upsetting" Lee Yu Ri Claims that the Industry Sidelines Older Female Actors

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Yu Ri expressed her anxieties about getting marginalized in the industry as she grew older with another actress, Go Doo-shim.In the June 27 episode of Channel A's television show, 'godooshim', Go Doo-shim and Lee Yu Ri went on a trip together.Two actresses have co-starred in MBC's 2011 drama 'Twinkle Twinkle'.They went to a café and talked openly about acting and life.Lee Yu Ri, 43, shared her fears about growing older as an actress."I was quite worried about this. The roles we get shift as we get older. I've seen it happen, and I have no clue what I'll have to do when I get to that age.", she remarked, adding, "You know, women's roles are quite limited."Go Doo-shim carefully listened and agreed, noting that becoming more and more excluded is natural as time passes."Your role will gradually be minimized, from being the main character to a supporting role, then to a minor role. You'll just have to go with the flow.", she said.The 72-year-old actress recalled one work that helped her relax during the process.From 1980 to 2002, MBC's drama, 'Country Diaries' aired 1088 episodes for whopping 22 years and is still regarded as a masterpiece in the history of Korean drama."I believe that starring in 'Country Diaries' prepped me for the process. No matter how famous you are, everyone in the drama was the main character and the backdrop.", she said, explaining that the primary and supporting roles alternated as the protagonists changed between episodes."As you get older, you can feel the new actresses taking your place, and your role shifts from the main character to their aunt. It is a natural stage, so don't panic and simply accept it.""Well… Actually, it makes me sad. It's upsetting.", Lee Yu Ri stated, adding, "You know, male actors still get offered great roles when they become older. They even do on-screen romances.""I think there's less opportunity like that for female actresses.", Go Doo-shim replied after a little pause."I know that older generations of actresses like you have paved the way for us, but it's still not enough.", said Lee Yu Ri, with a sad face.Go Doo-shim sympathized with her, saying that the industry's perception of an actress' peak age is too short.To Lee Yu Ri seeking a solution, Go Doo-shim said, "It might get better if various scripts come pouring out."(Credit= 'leeyuri007' Instagram, '채널 A 캔버스' '옛드 : MBC 레전드 드라마' YouTube)(SBS Star)