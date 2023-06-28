[SBS Star] YENA Tells How Her Best Friend YUQI Helped Shooting 'Hate Rodrigo' Music Video

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist YENA shared a piece of advice YUQI of (G)I-DLE gave her during filming the music video for her new song together.On June 27, YENA had a production presentation for her second album, 'HATE XX', which was released the same day.After performing her new title, 'Hate Rodrigo', the singer spoke about the album.The song is about her love and jealousy for the object of her envy, American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo.YENA then mentioned another individual who had pitched in on her new song."This album has special meaning to me because my best friend, YUQI of (G)I-DLE has featured on the title track.", she explained.The K-pop stars became friends under special circumstances, according to YENA.She said that their first encounter was on MBC's television show, 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'."We first met during the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'. Knowing that our fans had been discussing our similarities, I was curious about her. During the show, I had the opportunity to speak with YUQI. We quickly bonded and became friends."YENA went on, "YUQI and I share a lot of similarities. Our musical style, the vibe we seek, and the songs we enjoy are all quite the same. We had hoped to collaborate in the future, and it has now come true."The singer says the opportunity to collaborate with her best friend was made possible by the songwriter of 'Hate Rodrigo', who also wrote 'Queencard' for (G)I-DLE.YENA explained how the (G)I-DLE member ended up starring in 'Hate Rodrigo' music video."Our personality's the same; we are both laid-back. When she arrived at the studio to sing for 'Hate Rodrigo', I asked her if she had time to shoot the song's music video with me. She immediately answered, 'Of course, I will.', so we did it together.""The video's concept was a fake documentary, and my character was supposed to be like, 'I'm the best!'. I had to be the character with gestures and all that, but I felt awkward. I'd never done anything like it before.", said YENA.YUQI, on the other hand, was familiar with the concept after performing (G)I-DLE's recent hit, 'Queencard', in which the members practically yell how hot they are."She was confident since she had previous experience with 'Queencard'. She told me to 'let go of myself' based on what she did with the song.", stated YENA."YUQI said, 'YENA, you're still yourself. Let go. It's okay, I've done it before.'"YENA went on to add that after following her advice, she magically became shameless.She added, "The music video came out great, thanks to YUQI.", laughing.(Credit= 'Stone Music Entertainment' '(G)-IDLE(여자)아이들 (Official YouTube Channel)' YouTube, 'yuqisong.923' 'yena.jigumina' Instagram)(SBS Star)