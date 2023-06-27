뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Single Mom' Cho Yoonhee Says Raising Ro-ah Has Completely Changed Her
[SBS Star] 'Single Mom' Cho Yoonhee Says Raising Ro-ah Has Completely Changed Her

Published 2023.06.27
[SBS Star] Single Mom Cho Yoonhee Says Raising Ro-ah Has Completely Changed Her
Actress Cho Yoonhee believes parenting her daughter Ro-ah has changed her life.

On June 27, Cho Yoonhee's photoshoot with one fashion magazine was released.

In an included interview, she spoke about the joys of living with the child and her passion for acting.

Cho Yoonhee married fellow actor Lee Dong Gun in 2017 and announced her pregnancy.
Cho Yoonhee
However, the couple split in 2020, ending three years of marriage.

The one who got the custody of their only child was Cho Yoonhee.

The actress once shared her experience as a single mother on a television show with her daughter.

Two years after the show, Cho Yoonhee says that raising Ro-ah transformed her into a completely different person.
Cho Yoonhee
"I used to do what I was told to do, succumbing to the ever-flowing nature of time.", she said.

"But now I became a person who actively seeks and attempts new experiences."

Ro-ah, according to her mother, is what changed Cho Yoonhee's passive personality.

"The change happened within me because I wanted to be a good mother to Ro-ah. And I believe that being a good mother is making me a better person. It's a form of self-growth.", she stated.
Cho Yoonhee
For the first time in three years, the actress will make a return with SBS' drama, '7 Escape', set to be disclosed later this year.

She will portray a villain in '7 Escape', which will be a new challenge for the actress.

With her newfound attitude in life, Cho Yoonhee expressed her passion for her return.

"I joined this drama with doubts, expectations, and enthusiasm. I tried new things in '7 Escape' and it was a lot of fun."

She added, "The more I work, the more at ease and joyful I feel on the site.", she continued, "And I wish to become an actress who fully enjoys performing in five to ten years."
Cho Yoonhee
On the same day, Cho Yoonhee posted a series of images from the fashion magazine photoshoot on her Instagram account.

It was her first post in four years, as she disappeared from social media in 2019.

She effectively announced her arrival with the interview and the post, following in the footsteps of her ex-husband, who revealed his return only yesterday.

In the production presentation for his new series, Lee Dong Gun stated that he has been concentrating on spending time with their daughter during the three-year break.

Despite taking different paths, the two have shown remarkable maturity and devotion in co-parenting.
Cho Yoonhee
(Credit= 'mixnutcookie' Instagram, 'KBS Drama' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
