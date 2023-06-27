뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Got 3000 Messages in a Day!" Park Myung-soo Recounts JIN's Superstardom
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He Got 3000 Messages in a Day!" Park Myung-soo Recounts JIN's Superstardom

Published 2023.06.27 09:35 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Got 3000 Messages in a Day!" Park Myung-soo Recounts JINs Superstardom
Comedian Park Myung-soo recalled being astonished by JIN of K-pop boy group BTS' stardom.

On June 26, singer Roy Kim appeared on KBS Cool FM's radio show hosted by Park Myung-soo.

Roy Kim introduced his new track 'WE GO HIGH', claiming that he was inspired by BTS member JUNGKOOK when writing it.

"Since it's summer, my agency suggested releasing an upbeat song, so I played a song that I once wrote with JUNGKOOK in mind. They said I should sing it, so it became mine.", he explained.

The singer added that he had several public encounters with JUNGKOOK but had never met him in private.

After Roy Kim finished singing 'WE GO HIGH', Park Myung-soo praised his singing and commented it "would have suited JUNGKOOK's voice as well".

"Would he have sung the song if you asked?", Park Myung-soo jokingly asked, to which Roy Kim replied with the same note, "I'll have to check with him."
Park Myung-soo
Roy Kim also revealed that he has been following JUNGKOOK's work ever since the K-pop star sang one of his songs.

The conversation about the BTS member reminded Park Myung-soo of his episode with another member, JIN.

"JIN once guested on my YouTube show, and we exchanged phone numbers.", said the comedian, before revealing what JIN said after the exchange that surprised him.

"He told me that if I called, he 'might not be able to answer'.", he recounted.
Park Myung-soo
The comedian said that when he asked why, JIN showed him what was going on in his text message box.

"Three thousand messages were piled up in his phone, and they were all sent that very day!", Park Myung-soo exclaimed.

He continued, "Most of them were in English, and there was a LOT. He was getting so many texts that he couldn't possibly keep up."

"What JIN meant when he said he 'may not be able to answer' was that he wanted to be excused if he called back later.", he added.

After revealing that some of the senders were world-famous figures such as a member of British rock band Coldplay, Park Myung-soo voiced how impressed he was by peeking into the life of a global superstar.
Park Myung-soo
(Credit= KBS Cool FM Park Myung Soo's Radio Show, '할명수' YouTube, 'dj_gpark'  'jin' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.