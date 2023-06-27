[SBS Star] "He Got 3000 Messages in a Day!" Park Myung-soo Recounts JIN's Superstardom

이미지 확대하기

Comedian Park Myung-soo recalled being astonished by JIN of K-pop boy group BTS' stardom.On June 26, singer Roy Kim appeared on KBS Cool FM's radio show hosted by Park Myung-soo.Roy Kim introduced his new track 'WE GO HIGH', claiming that he was inspired by BTS member JUNGKOOK when writing it."Since it's summer, my agency suggested releasing an upbeat song, so I played a song that I once wrote with JUNGKOOK in mind. They said I should sing it, so it became mine.", he explained.The singer added that he had several public encounters with JUNGKOOK but had never met him in private.After Roy Kim finished singing 'WE GO HIGH', Park Myung-soo praised his singing and commented it "would have suited JUNGKOOK's voice as well"."Would he have sung the song if you asked?", Park Myung-soo jokingly asked, to which Roy Kim replied with the same note, "I'll have to check with him."Roy Kim also revealed that he has been following JUNGKOOK's work ever since the K-pop star sang one of his songs.The conversation about the BTS member reminded Park Myung-soo of his episode with another member, JIN."JIN once guested on my YouTube show, and we exchanged phone numbers.", said the comedian, before revealing what JIN said after the exchange that surprised him."He told me that if I called, he 'might not be able to answer'.", he recounted.The comedian said that when he asked why, JIN showed him what was going on in his text message box."Three thousand messages were piled up in his phone, and they were all sent that very day!", Park Myung-soo exclaimed.He continued, "Most of them were in English, and there was a LOT. He was getting so many texts that he couldn't possibly keep up.""What JIN meant when he said he 'may not be able to answer' was that he wanted to be excused if he called back later.", he added.After revealing that some of the senders were world-famous figures such as a member of British rock band Coldplay, Park Myung-soo voiced how impressed he was by peeking into the life of a global superstar.(Credit= KBS Cool FM Park Myung Soo's Radio Show, '할명수' YouTube, 'dj_gpark' 'jin' Instagram)(SBS Star)