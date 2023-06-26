[SBS Star] "Before Meeting Her, I Was…" Choiza Tells How His Bride-to-Be Completes Him

이미지 확대하기

Choiza of Korean hip-hop duo, Dynamicduo, expressed his love for his wife-to-be.Choiza and Gaeko of Dynamicduo appeared in the June 25 episode of the YouTube show, 'Psick Univ'.Choiza revealed his engagement to his 'non-celebrity' girlfriend on Instagram in February.About to marry his girlfriend of three years, the rapper wrote that he met her "after walking the road of life by myself for a long time", and that she is the one who stood by his side through joy and grief."She adds a sense of stability to my rather dynamic life.", the rapper stated, asking for fans' blessings on their future together.Now in the studio, Choiza again shared the news: "I'm getting married this year, finally." he said, "And the wedding's next month."When one of the hosts congratulated Choiza on ending his bachelor life, Gaeko mentioned that Choiza had "already done", implying that the rapper had been living with his soon-to-be bride.Choiza explained that he decided to marry her because she completes him."Before meeting her, I felt like I am only half a person. Less than a half, maybe. I was living such a silly, unfulfilling life. Now that I've met her, she makes me perfect."Then, one of the hosts asked Gaeko if meeting his wife had fulfilled him as well.Gaeko, married for 12 years, was completely frozen by the unexpected question.He came up with the answer a little later, "Yes, my life is now perfect thanks to her.", he said, and made a hilarious scene by repeatedly adding how happy he is.As for the wedding proposal, Choiza revealed that his girlfriend was the one who proposed to him; and that she did it multiple times."I haven't done it yet, but she has. She asked me several times, 'Aren't we going to get married?'.", Choiza recounted, and was booed by Gaeko for not stepping up first."You need to get on the big proposal plan right now!", Gaeko exclaimed, then started telling his bandmate about the romantic wedding proposal he gave to his wife.(Credit= 'choiza11' Instagram, '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube)(SBS Star)