[SBS Star] Uhm Junghwa Tears Up Meeting Fans at Her First Fan Signing Event in 15 Years
[SBS Star] Uhm Junghwa Tears Up Meeting Fans at Her First Fan Signing Event in 15 Years

Published 2023.06.23
[SBS Star] Uhm Junghwa Tears Up Meeting Fans at Her First Fan Signing Event in 15 Years
Singer/actress Uhm Junghwa shed tears at her first fan signing event in 15 years. 

On June 22 episode of tvN's television show 'The Dancing Wanderers', the five members―Uhm Junghwa, Kim Wan Sun, Lee Hyo-ri, BoA and Hwa Sa―were seen at their fan signing event. 

Because this was the first fan signing event that Uhm Junghwa held since 2008, many of her fans joined the event. 

"I'm not here for anybody else today. I'm only here to see you, noona.", the first fan Uhm Junghwa met told her. 

In response to his sweet remark, Uhm Junghwa said, "Thank you. I can't be happier right now." with a genuinely-happy smile on her face.
Uhm Junghwa
After that, Uhm Junghwa's fan, who had been her fan for 23 years, sat in front of her. 

This fan was someone Uhm Junghwa recognized; Uhm Junghwa's eyes widened in surprise as soon as she saw the fan, then she brightly smiled. 

Excitedly, Uhm Junghwa asked, "How did you win the ticket to this event? I mean, how are you everywhere I go? I can't believe that you came here, too!" 

The next fan worriedly asked Uhm Junghwa about her health, "I think I've waited like 20 years to see you, noona. How is your throat? Does it hurt at all?" 

It was recently revealed that Uhm Junghwa was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2008; although she made it clear that she had recovered, the fan still seemed concerned for the condition of her throat.
Uhm Junghwa
Uhm Junghwa looked like she was getting emotional as she met more and more fans, and one of them ended up making her cry. 

He was a big fan of Uhm Junghwa that wished to attend her concert one day. 

He said to her, "It's my lifelong wish to go to your concert. You don't have to hold one if you think it's something more than you can do. It's just that... It's not only mine, but all of your fans' wish. How is your throat? Is it okay?" 

Right then, tears rolled down Uhm Junghwa's cheeks, seeming as if she could not stop the tears from coming out at this point. 

While wiping her tears, she replied, "I want to hold a concert so badly myself. I've definitely got more courage than in the past though. My throat is much better than before. Thank you..." 
Uhm Junghwa
At the end of the fan signing event, Uhm Junghwa shared what it felt like to have a fan signing event in such a long time. 

"I had surgery for my thyroid cancer when I was 40. I didn't have a chance to meet fans like this from then until now. That's probably why they all asked me questions regarding my health, and it broke my heart hearing them ask me those questions." 

(Credit= tvN The Dancing Wanderers) 

(SBS Star) 
