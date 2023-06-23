뉴스
[SBS Star] Im Ji Yeon's Crazy 'Mukbang' Scene in 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' Sets a New Trend
[SBS Star] Im Ji Yeon's Crazy 'Mukbang' Scene in 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' Sets a New Trend

Published 2023.06.23
[SBS Star] Im Ji Yeons Crazy Mukbang Scene in Lies Hidden in My Garden Sets a New Trend
Actress Im Ji Yeon's hefty meal in ENA's Drama, 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' is getting attention, and a story behind the scene has been revealed.

On June 20, the second episode of  'Lies Hidden in My Garden' was aired.

Im Ji Yeon stars in the suspense drama, 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' as 'Chu Sang-eun' who is a victim of domestic violence perpetrated by her husband.

Pregnant, poor, and beaten, 'Chu Sang-eun' meets a turning point in her life as she encounters 'Moon Joo-ran' (actress Kim Tae-hee), whose life is opposite to hers.
Im Ji Yeon
In the drama's second episode, 'Chu Sang-eun' gets a call announcing her husband's death.

After confirming his death at the police station, 'Chu Sang-eun' walks into a diner and orders three dishes: jjajangmyeon (Korean-style Chinese noodle dish with black bean sauce), tangsuyuk (Korean-style Chinese fried pork dish), and gun-mandu (pan-fried dumplings).

The bereaved woman gets instantly wrapped in a sensation of liberation and begins acting on her most primal drive, hunger.
Im Ji Yeon
Im Ji Yeon's performance―fiercely eating up the dishes―in the scene wowed a lot of viewers.

They even made up a name for it: 'Dead Husband Set', which refers to the three dishes 'Chu Sang-eun' devoured, jjajangmyeon, tangsuyuk, and gun-mandu.

A flurry of reviews followed in online communities, chattering that they had 'Dead Husband Set' too, after watching the episode.
Im Ji Yeon
According to Im Ji Yeon's agency, the actress ate even more while filming the sequence.

They said that she has eaten whopping four bowls of jjajangmyeon, a large plate of tangsuyuk, as well as a platter of gun-mandu.

It is a whole lot of food to stomach, even considering that the actress is not a light eater.

She "diligently ate" the excessive amount of dishes for the scene, her agency stated.

Her efforts have resulted in another remarkable scene in Korean drama, even reaching its effect on the viewers' appetite.
Im Ji Yeon
(Credit= '스튜디오지니' YouTube, 'yum__finder' 'muk_yes' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
