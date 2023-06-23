뉴스
[SBS Star] Lots of Hate Comments Found on xooos' Instagram After Dating News with Park Seo Jun
Published 2023.06.23 11:26 View Count
YouTuber xooos is currently receiving thousands of hate comments after being reported that she is dating actor Park Seo Jun. 

On June 20, one news outlet reported that xooos and Park Seo Jun were in a relationship. 

The fact is, xooos and Park Seo Jun were seen walking about wearing matching sneakers in London, England, together a few months ago. 

And xooos recently told her subscribers about her favorite place in Seoul, and that was a place inside a building owned by Park Seo Jun. 

There were numerous mutual friends between xooos and Park Seo Jun as well―JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, singer Peakboy and more. 

These factors made it less likely that the report was another piece of "fake news" than it otherwise might have been.

Adding to that, xooos and Park Seo Jun's agencies both just vaguely said they were unable to confirm any specifics in the report, because it was a private matter.
xooos and Park Seo Jun
A day later, at his movie 'Concrete Utopia' press conference, Park Seo Jun made a comment regarding the report. 

The actor said in a firm manner, "I feel pressured and uncomfortable to put my private life out there. That's just how I am. I don't think I can say anything more about it than this, as it's a personal matter, too."

xooos has not responded to this yet, but everything else seemed to indicate that "xooos and Park Seo Jun are dating", including Park Seo Jun's evasive response.
xooos and Park Seo Jun
Ever since the news broke, there have been more and more malicious comments on her Instagram and YouTube each day. 

Their comments are aggressive and also personal; "You're not good enough for Park Seo Jun.", "How could YOU even think of dating him? He's not for you!", "Why would a superstar like Park Seo Jun date you?", "So, that girl is... You? Seriously...?" and so on. 
xooos and Park Seo Jun
(Credit= 'xooos_' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
