뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jun Hyuk Says Going to the Same Acting Academy as Won Bin·Gang Dong Won Motivated Him
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Jun Hyuk Says Going to the Same Acting Academy as Won Bin·Gang Dong Won Motivated Him

Published 2023.06.22 18:16 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Jun Hyuk Says Going to the Same Acting Academy as Won Bin·Gang Dong Won Motivated Him
Actor Lee Jun Hyuk revealed that the source of his motivation to push himself beyond his comfort zone came from going to the same acting academy as actors Won Bin and Gang Dong Won. 

On June 21 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Lee Jun Hyuk made a guest appearance. 

During his talk with the two hosts―Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, he thought back to the past when he had just begun acting. 

Lee Jun Hyuk started off by saying, "It was my love for movies that brought me where I am now. I registered at an acting academy, and I met a strict, but great acting instructor there. During my time at the academy, I was introduced to an acting agency, where I got to sign." 
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jun Hyuk
"Back then, that was how it worked. A lot of aspiring actors would sign with an agency while attending an acting academy, and even after they made their debut, the academy was where they went to improve their acting skills. Famous actors would usually be in a one-on-one class, and I took group lessons." 

"Since I was a passionate student, I arrived early for my class every day. So, I got to see those waiting for their one-on-one classes, and they included actors like Won Bin and Gang Dong Won. Whenever I saw them, I felt a strong need to do well. It was hard, but I pushed myself over my limit at that time. I just felt like I had to.", he stated. 

Lee Jun Hyuk said his time at the academy was not easy; he often cried in embarrassment as well as frustration, "For like two straight years, the only words I heard from my instructor were how bad I was at acting. I felt embarrassed and frustrated. Every night, I would go home crying my eyes out. But if I gave up, that meant I had lost, so I kept going." 
Lee Jun Hyuk
The actor debuted in 2007; he is known for his roles in movies/dramas such as, 'Along with the Gods', 'The Roundup: No Way Out', 'Stranger' and more. 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, SHOWBOX, CJ ENM) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.