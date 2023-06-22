[SBS Star] Lee Jun Hyuk Says Going to the Same Acting Academy as Won Bin·Gang Dong Won Motivated Him

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jun Hyuk revealed that the source of his motivation to push himself beyond his comfort zone came from going to the same acting academy as actors Won Bin and Gang Dong Won.On June 21 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Lee Jun Hyuk made a guest appearance.During his talk with the two hosts―Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, he thought back to the past when he had just begun acting.Lee Jun Hyuk started off by saying, "It was my love for movies that brought me where I am now. I registered at an acting academy, and I met a strict, but great acting instructor there. During my time at the academy, I was introduced to an acting agency, where I got to sign.""Back then, that was how it worked. A lot of aspiring actors would sign with an agency while attending an acting academy, and even after they made their debut, the academy was where they went to improve their acting skills. Famous actors would usually be in a one-on-one class, and I took group lessons.""Since I was a passionate student, I arrived early for my class every day. So, I got to see those waiting for their one-on-one classes, and they included actors like Won Bin and Gang Dong Won. Whenever I saw them, I felt a strong need to do well. It was hard, but I pushed myself over my limit at that time. I just felt like I had to.", he stated.Lee Jun Hyuk said his time at the academy was not easy; he often cried in embarrassment as well as frustration, "For like two straight years, the only words I heard from my instructor were how bad I was at acting. I felt embarrassed and frustrated. Every night, I would go home crying my eyes out. But if I gave up, that meant I had lost, so I kept going."The actor debuted in 2007; he is known for his roles in movies/dramas such as, 'Along with the Gods', 'The Roundup: No Way Out', 'Stranger' and more.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, SHOWBOX, CJ ENM)(SBS Star)