[SBS Star] Lee Jun Hyuk Says Going to the Same Acting Academy as Won Bin·Gang Dong Won Motivated Him

On June 21 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Lee Jun Hyuk made a guest appearance.
During his talk with the two hosts―Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, he thought back to the past when he had just begun acting.
Lee Jun Hyuk started off by saying, "It was my love for movies that brought me where I am now. I registered at an acting academy, and I met a strict, but great acting instructor there. During my time at the academy, I was introduced to an acting agency, where I got to sign."
"Since I was a passionate student, I arrived early for my class every day. So, I got to see those waiting for their one-on-one classes, and they included actors like Won Bin and Gang Dong Won. Whenever I saw them, I felt a strong need to do well. It was hard, but I pushed myself over my limit at that time. I just felt like I had to.", he stated.
Lee Jun Hyuk said his time at the academy was not easy; he often cried in embarrassment as well as frustration, "For like two straight years, the only words I heard from my instructor were how bad I was at acting. I felt embarrassed and frustrated. Every night, I would go home crying my eyes out. But if I gave up, that meant I had lost, so I kept going."
