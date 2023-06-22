뉴스
[SBS Star] IVE Visits Their Young Fan with Bone Cancer in the Hospital

Published 2023.06.22 14:20 View Count
[SBS Star] IVE Visits Their Young Fan with Bone Cancer in the Hospital
K-pop girl group IVE visited a young fan in the hospital, being treated for cancer.

On June 20, nonprofit organization Make-A-Wish Foundation uploaded a heartwarming post online. 

In the two photos that they shared, a touching moment when IVE members visited a 10-year-patient named Yun-ji was captured.
IVE
Along with the photos, the organization wrote, ""Yun-ji's long-held wish came true. She is a huge IVE fan who spends the majority of her time watching their videos while valiantly battling her illness."

"Yun-ji had an unforgettable experience today. As soon as she saw the members of IVE, tears rolled down her cheeks. She told us that it was just so hard to believe that the members of IVE were standing right in front of her." 

"Despite having to be in a wheelchair due to osteosarcoma (a type of bone cancer), she energetically danced to IVE songs with IVE, using her upper body. She also took time to engage in a conversation with the girls about her favorite things in life, and draw each member's faces.", they added. 
IVE
The organization also revealed what Yun-ji said after her time with IVE, "Yunji says she feels as if she has been given the strength to fight her illness and the hope to imagine a better future because of her wish that has come true. She expressed her sincere gratitude to Starship Entertainment and the members of IVE for making her wish come true."

It is said that IVE as well as their agency Starship Entertainment initially wanted to keep the visit to themselves, but Make-A-Wish Foundation wanted to let the world know about their good deed. 
IVE
Being one of the hottest K-pop girl groups out there these days, all members of IVE have hectic lives. 

They appeared to believe that it was a must to use time and resources in order to visit Yun-ji in the midst of their busy schedule.

Numerous fans are touched by their kind thoughts and actions.

(Credit= 'makeawishkorea' Instagram, STARSHIP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
