뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Wife Visited the 'Reborn Rich' Filming Location Multiple Times?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Wife Visited the 'Reborn Rich' Filming Location Multiple Times?

Published 2023.06.22 13:19 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Joong Kis Wife Visited the Reborn Rich Filming Location Multiple Times?
Katy Louise Saunders, the wife of actor Song Joong Ki, has visited the 'Reborn Rich' filming site multiple times, according to co-actor Kim Young Jae.

On June 21, Kim Young Jae guested on MBC's television show 'Radio Star' and talked about his experience on JTBC's successful drama, 'Reborn Rich'.

Kim Young Jae portrayed the father of the main character 'Jin Do-jun' (Song Joong Ki), 'Jin Yoon-ki'.

Kim Young Jae, 47, has dedicated his life to his career for the past 23 years.

Despite having extensive filmography packed with endless lists of dramas and films, the actor has been relatively unknown to the general public.

However, he claims to be "living a new life" following the success of 'Reborn Rich'.

He says that people recognize him everywhere now, even though they refer to him as 'Song Joong Ki's father' since they do not know his name.

"After the drama was over, I went on a family trip. The owner of the hotel we stayed noticed me and treated our family with such hospitality. And the village head asked for my phone number.", he proudly said.
Kim Young Jae
The star admits that he was hesitant to join 'Reborn Rich' initially.

"When I was offered to play the role of Song Joong Ki's father, I wasn't sure If I could because I'm only ten years older than him."

Thankfully, he changed his mind, and the actor says it was primarily due to KBS' drama, 'The Innocent Man' in which Song Joong Ki starred.

"My wife loved watching 'The Innocent Man' when she was pregnant with our first child, a boy. It was sort of like 'prenatal care' for her. I decided to take the part, thinking that I could play Song Joong Ki's father since he was kind of engaged in the birth of my son."
Kim Young Jae
The actor also shared an episode where the 'Reborn Rich' cast members' heard a piece of surprising news about Song Joon Ki.

"After the drama ended, Lee Sung-min organized the get-together. Every cast member somehow managed to find time to attend despite insane schedules, but Lee Sung-min did not appear. He caught COVID-19."

Kim Young Jae cheerfully recalled the third gathering, especially since it happened on the same day that Song Joong Ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders's romance rumor was reported.

"That day,", he remarked, "Song Joong Ki told us their love story."

"The highlight of that day was hearing that Song Joong Ki's now-wife had visited the filming location several times. I remembered seeing her but was still surprised to hear that because I had no idea that she was dating him. I just thought she was one of the staff members. She just came and went so easily."
Kim Young Jae
Song Joong Ki met Katy Louise Saunders previously in 2021 and got married last January.

The couple recently welcomed their first child, a son.
Kim Young Jae
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'hi_songjoongki' 'yjkim_1005' Instagram, 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.