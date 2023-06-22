[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Wife Visited the 'Reborn Rich' Filming Location Multiple Times?

이미지 확대하기

Katy Louise Saunders, the wife of actor Song Joong Ki, has visited the 'Reborn Rich' filming site multiple times, according to co-actor Kim Young Jae.On June 21, Kim Young Jae guested on MBC's television show 'Radio Star' and talked about his experience on JTBC's successful drama, 'Reborn Rich'.Kim Young Jae portrayed the father of the main character 'Jin Do-jun' (Song Joong Ki), 'Jin Yoon-ki'.Kim Young Jae, 47, has dedicated his life to his career for the past 23 years.Despite having extensive filmography packed with endless lists of dramas and films, the actor has been relatively unknown to the general public.However, he claims to be "living a new life" following the success of 'Reborn Rich'.He says that people recognize him everywhere now, even though they refer to him as 'Song Joong Ki's father' since they do not know his name."After the drama was over, I went on a family trip. The owner of the hotel we stayed noticed me and treated our family with such hospitality. And the village head asked for my phone number.", he proudly said.The star admits that he was hesitant to join 'Reborn Rich' initially."When I was offered to play the role of Song Joong Ki's father, I wasn't sure If I could because I'm only ten years older than him."Thankfully, he changed his mind, and the actor says it was primarily due to KBS' drama, 'The Innocent Man' in which Song Joong Ki starred."My wife loved watching 'The Innocent Man' when she was pregnant with our first child, a boy. It was sort of like 'prenatal care' for her. I decided to take the part, thinking that I could play Song Joong Ki's father since he was kind of engaged in the birth of my son."The actor also shared an episode where the 'Reborn Rich' cast members' heard a piece of surprising news about Song Joon Ki."After the drama ended, Lee Sung-min organized the get-together. Every cast member somehow managed to find time to attend despite insane schedules, but Lee Sung-min did not appear. He caught COVID-19."Kim Young Jae cheerfully recalled the third gathering, especially since it happened on the same day that Song Joong Ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders's romance rumor was reported."That day,", he remarked, "Song Joong Ki told us their love story.""The highlight of that day was hearing that Song Joong Ki's now-wife had visited the filming location several times. I remembered seeing her but was still surprised to hear that because I had no idea that she was dating him. I just thought she was one of the staff members. She just came and went so easily."Song Joong Ki met Katy Louise Saunders previously in 2021 and got married last January.The couple recently welcomed their first child, a son.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'hi_songjoongki' 'yjkim_1005' Instagram, 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)