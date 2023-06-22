[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo Surprises Everyone with Dating News: He Is Dating Cho Hye Won

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jang-woo is in love; his girlfriend is actress Cho Hye Won.On June 22, SBS Entertainment News exclusively reported that Lee Jang-woo and Cho Hye Won are together.In the report, it is said that their trust allowed them to transition from sunbae-hoobae to lovers.Not only are they in a serious relationship, but they have also been dating for a very long time, according to an industry insider who works closely with Lee Jang-woo.The industry insider added, "The couple makes no effort to hide their relationship from their friends. They make a sweet couple, and seeing them with one another makes me smile."Not long after the report was released, Lee Jang-woo's management agency gave their official response.The agency stated, "Yes, it's true that Lee Jang-woo is currently dating Cho Hye Won. They became friends after working together on a project that brought them together. Eventually, their feelings grew, and they began dating."Cho Hye Won is a 29-year-old actress, who made her debut with the movie 'Hide and Never Seek' in 2016.Her other works include dramas such as 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' (2022), 'Queenmaker' (2023) and more.37-year-old actor―eight years older than Cho Hye Won―Lee Jang-woo has been in the industry since 2006.Lately, the actor has been gaining attention for his appearance in MBC's television show 'I Live Alone'.In the show, he is part of a mukbang family 'palm-u line' alongside entertainers Jeon Hyun Moo and Park Na-rae.(Credit= 'hye1_jo' 'palm_u_51' Instagram, Hunus Entertainment, SWUMP)(SBS Star)