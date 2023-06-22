[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo Surprises Everyone with Dating News: He Is Dating Cho Hye Won

On June 22, SBS Entertainment News exclusively reported that Lee Jang-woo and Cho Hye Won are together.
In the report, it is said that their trust allowed them to transition from sunbae-hoobae to lovers.
Not only are they in a serious relationship, but they have also been dating for a very long time, according to an industry insider who works closely with Lee Jang-woo.
The industry insider added, "The couple makes no effort to hide their relationship from their friends. They make a sweet couple, and seeing them with one another makes me smile."
The agency stated, "Yes, it's true that Lee Jang-woo is currently dating Cho Hye Won. They became friends after working together on a project that brought them together. Eventually, their feelings grew, and they began dating."
Her other works include dramas such as 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' (2022), 'Queenmaker' (2023) and more.
37-year-old actor―eight years older than Cho Hye Won―Lee Jang-woo has been in the industry since 2006.
Lately, the actor has been gaining attention for his appearance in MBC's television show 'I Live Alone'.
In the show, he is part of a mukbang family 'palm-u line' alongside entertainers Jeon Hyun Moo and Park Na-rae.
(SBS Star)