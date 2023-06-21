[SBS Star] JISOO Believes Men & Women Cannot Be Just Friends; Except for Her & JINU

이미지 확대하기

According to JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, no relationship between men and women can be only a friendship.JISOO appeared on the June 20 episode of a YouTube show 'DingUniv.'.'DingUniv.' is a puppet show by the South Korean educational public broadcaster.It is hosted by JINU of K-pop boy group WINNER, Kee-ree, an African bush elephant who is a professor of Ding-dong-dang University, and Bueong-chul, a Eurasian eagle-owl who is Kee-ree's teaching assistant.The elephant professor and its assistant greeted JISOO by sporting fashion items that resembled JISOO's stage outfit designs on her latest solo release, 'FLOWER'."Wow, great job recreating my looks in the 'FLOWER' music video! I'd like to kidnap you guys.", said JISOO.The professor had planned a special lecture on relationships for the day, and the first chapter was about friendship between men and women."You two are friends. How long have you known each other?", Kee-ree inquired."I think it's been over a decade.", JISOO remarked, adding that they met while they were trainees in their agency, YG Entertainment.Bueong-chul questioned, "Do you guys believe that a man and a woman can purely be friends?""I don't think it's possible.", JISOO said firmly, making an X with her fingers.Despite her strong feeling on the subject, the BLACKPINK member claims what she and JINU has is different.When Bueong-chul inquired, "Then how would you define your relationship with JINU?", JISOO said, "He's a friend!", which riled up the assistant."You just said there's no such thing as male-female friendship!", the owl's cry was followed by, "There is if you've known each other for over ten years.", from JISOO.Her clever remark astounded Kee-ree and Bueong-chul."I guess if you click with someone as a friend, and the 'friendship' allows you to just exchange sporadic hellos and not-so-frequent text messages, it could be regarded as a genuine friendship.", JISOO explained."However, if the two are constantly texting or talking on the phone, I think calling it a friendship is nonsense."JISOO further shared that she is the sort of person who instinctively sets up a boundary when it comes to a male friend."I've never been approached romantically by a guy friend. I think it's because I never question whether or not they have feelings for me when I think of them as a friend.", she said, adding that she does not allow any room for romantic sentiments when she is friends with guys.And she acted out a scene in which a male friend, Bueong-chul, attempts to break out of the friend zone.She immediately shrieked and told the viewers, "See? Did you just see that? There's no such thing as male-female friendship!"(Credit= '딩대 DingUniv' YouTube)(SBS Star)