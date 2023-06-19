뉴스
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM's Arrival Makes the Airport in Chiang Mai, Thailand Paralyze
Published 2023.06.19
BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 made the airport in Chiang Mai freeze up. 

On June 17, KBS' television show 'Battle Trip 2' dropped an episode featuring BAMBAM and Jeong Ye In of girl group Lovelyz's trip to Thailand together. 

Particularly, they traveled to two different cities in northern Thailand―Chiang Mai and Mueang Chiang Rai. 

Regarding their trip, BAMBAM and Jeong Ye In stated, "We entered the K-pop industry around the same time. We used the same recording studio, so that naturally brought us closer. Through this trip, we want to tell the world that men and women can just be friends." 

Jeong Ye In excitedly added, "After deciding to go to Thailand, I got excited to check out how popular BAMBAM really was in Thailand." 

BAMBAM is Thai, and his tremendous popularity in his home country has frequently spoken about by the members of his group members. 

They previously made remarks such as, "BAMBAM is considered almost like the king in Thailand.", "He is like the prince over there." and so on. 
Battle Trip 2
It looked like Jeong Ye In was expecting to witness something like that when in Thailand, and she actually managed to on the day of their arrival. 

As soon as BAMBAM and Jeong Ye In arrived at the international airport in Chiang Mai, thousands of fans flocked around to see BAMBAM in person. 

They all held up signs welcoming BAMBAM to Chiang Mai, and Jeong Ye In gasped at the scene. 

It was more surprising as this was not in the middle of the day, but late at night.

The number of fans even shocked NICHKHUN, a Thai member of boy group 2PM, who enjoyed fame in Thailand as much as BAMBAM, especially a few years back when he was more active in the show business. 

Host Lee Yong-jin also commented in a loud voice, "Hey, BAMBAM! Why didn't you tell me about how popular you were over in Thailand?! This is just wow." 
Battle Trip 2
Fans were not only at the gate, but also outside the airport building and at the parking lot that it was hard to go through them to their van. 

But BAMBAM did not lose his smile for a second; he tried to say hi to as many of them as possible before getting into his van. 

While watching back to this clip, Jeong Ye In commented, "I felt super lost at the time, because there were too many people there. The only thing I could do was to follow BAMBAM from behind." 

BAMBAM playfully commented, "I would like to thank all the fans for coming on that day. You guys created the perfect opening of a drama for me. Thank you!" 
Battle Trip 2
(Credit= KBS Battle Trip 2) 

(SBS Star) 
