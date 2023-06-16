[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon's Kind Message Revealed by Lee Dong Wook Goes Viral

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Dong Wook shared actress Kim So Yeon's kind-hearted gesture, and it is getting attention from online communities.On June 15, Lee Dong Wook uploaded a screenshot on his Instagram story.It was Kim So Yeon's message she sent to someone on Instagram.The two actors have recently co-starred in tvN's series, 'Tale of the Nine-tailed 1938'.Lee Dong Wook played 'Lee Yeon', a 'Gumiho' (nine-tailed fox), and Kim So-yeon's character was 'Ryu Hong-joo', a former Mountain God.Lee Dong Wook has recently shown affection for the actress by sharing their chatted conversation in which they checked 'Instagram-able' photos for each other.Their friendship showed when Lee Dong Wook referred to her as 'unnie' (the Korean term referring to a female who is older than yourself).In recently revealed Kim So Yeon's DM, that she sent to Lee Dong Wook's Instagram managed by Lee Dong Wook and his agency staff, she introduced herself and thanked for uploading photos of her along with Lee Dong Wook."Hi, it's Kim So Yeon. Thank you for always uploading pretty brushed-up photos of me, too. I appreciate it so much.", she wrote with smiling emojis.The recipient of the message is thought to be the official account of KINGKONG by STARSHIP, Lee Dong Wook's agency.The snapshot was captioned, "Holy moly. This belatedly discovered heartful message from 'Hong-joo' is too much… We promotion teams are crying, Unnie…"Lee Dong Wook and his agency have been enthusiastically uploading not only his pictures but 'Tale of the Nine-tailed 1938' co-stars', too, and it appears to have impressed Kim So Yeon.So, she gave her thanks to its account, leaving the agency's promotion team deeply moved.And Lee Dong Wook seemed to have shared it on his Instagram to share Kim So Yeon's kindness.As the actors' exchange was revealed, internet users praised Kim So Yeon's ever-sincere attitude.One online community user commented, "How can a human be an angel?", and it was followed by "What are you talking about? Kim So Yeon is not human, she was an angel from the start."(Credit= 'leedongwook_official' Instagram, KINGKONG by STARSHIP, 'tvN drama' YouTube)(SBS Star)