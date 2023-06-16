[SBS Star] Lady Jane Unveils Beautiful Wedding Photos with Lim Hyun Tae; Denies Pregnancy

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lady Jane and actor Lim Hyun Tae's stunningly-beautiful wedding photos were unveiled.On June 15, Lady Jane's management agency Image 9 Communications gave an update on her upcoming wedding ceremony.It was initally announced that Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae were holding their wedding in mid-October, but their agency said on this day that it was brought forward."The couple are holding their wedding on July 22. Both their parents suggested they have an earlier wedding, and Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae decided to follow their suggestion."The agency made clear that they did not reschedule their wedding because of her pregnancy, "Since their wedding is taking place three months earlier than it was planned, some may speculate Lady Jane is pregnant. But she is not pregnant."They also released Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae's wedding photos, asking for blessings, instead of making assumptions.In the photos, Lady Jane in her wedding dress and Lim Tyun Tae in his tuxedo were seen with their happiest smiles.Not only did they look amazingly cute together, but they also seemed unquestionably delighted about becoming partners for life.Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae met on CUBE TV's survival show 'Audition Truck' in 2016, and Lim Hyun Tae says to have asked her out after the show; they have been together for seven years now.Lim Hyun Tae recently told the media, "I totally fell in love with Lady Jane when I saw her on the site of 'Audition Truck'. Following the show, I asked for her number and texted her first. We slowly got to know each other that way, and I eventually asked her out. Seven years have passed like that."At that time when they started dating each other, Lady Jane was 31 years old, and Lim Hyun Tae 21.They will have their wedding in Seoul on July 22, with announcer Kim Il-joong as the host and singer Woody as their singer.After the wedding, they are to fly to Spain for a romantic honeymoon.(Credit= Image 9 Communications)(SBS Star)