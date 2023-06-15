[SBS Star] Speculations Rise on Yim Siwan to Join 'Squid Game' Season 2; Will He?

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yim Siwan is speculated to play a main role in the sequel of Netflix's global smash hit series, 'Squid Game'.On June 15, one news outlet reported Yim Siwan was recently cast in the second season of 'Squid Game'.Debuted in 2009 as a member of K-pop boy group ZE:A, Yim Siwan has successfully established his career as an actor since starring in MBC's 2012 drama, 'The Moon Embracing the Sun'.The return of Netflix's most-watched series and who will play the lead role have been followed by the public eye.Netflix officially announced the second season in June 2022.The mastermind of the series, director Hwang Dong-hyuk said on Netflix's social media account, "A whole new round is coming", raising expectations.He also announced the return of the previous season's star, actor Lee Jung Jae.The overall production cost of the upcoming season is estimated to be over 100 billion won (approximately 78 million dollars).The first round of filming is expected to begin this summer when the cast has been finalized, and the goal is to have a 2024 release.However, Netflix has not confirmed Yim Siwan's joining the cast.Yim Siwan's agency, PLUM A&C, also has not confirmed the report, leaving the 34-year-old actor's participation in the series unknown.The first season of 'Squid Game' became an international phenomenon after its release in September 2021, and until today it is one of Netflix's most celebrated original series.'Squid Game' follows 456 desperate people who are invited to play death games modeled on children's games, to win a large cash prize and to survive, literally.Actors Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, O Yeong-su, Jung Hoyeon, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo-ryoung, and many more have portrayed the characters playing deadly games in the series, achieving international recognition.The question of whether Yim Siwan will play a leading role in the forthcoming season and become the next 'Squid Game' star is now at the center of attention.(Credit= Netflix Korea, MBC The Moon Embracing the Sun, PLUM A&C)(SBS Star)