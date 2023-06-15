뉴스
[SBS Star] '8-Year Couple' Shin Mina ♥ Kim Woo Bin Go to the VIP Premiere Together
'The celebrity couple' actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo Bin went to the same the VIP premiere. 

On June 13, the VIP premiere of 'Live Broadcast' (literal translation) took place at Lotte Cinema near Konkuk University, Seoul. 

On this day, Kim Woo Bin attended the premiere as part of his official schedule. 

Prior to the premiere, he stood in front of the wall at the movie theater where they were promoting 'Live Broadcast' for press photographers. 

He made various poses wearing a neat casual clothing: white T-shirt, black jacket, jeans and beige sneakers. 

Until then, nobody was aware that his girlfriend had also come to the premiere. 
 

The next day, on June 14, Shin Mina let the public know about their movie date. 

On her Instagram, Shin Mina shared a photo taken of the cast of 'Live Broadcast' standing in line on stage, facing the audience. 

This was a photo from the VIP premiere that was held at Lotte Cinema-Konkuk University. 

Over this photo, Shin Mina wrote, "Go, 'Live Broadcast'!" with a cute character that was making the 'you can do it' gesture.  

It is probably the case that Shin Mina just walked straight into the theater and sat on her seat, because she was not officially invited to the premiere; there was no need for her to take press photos. 

It is unknown whether the two stars sat next to each other at the premiere, but they were both certainly there together. 
Shin Mina
Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin became close while filming a commercial together in February 2015, then they started dating that year.

It has been about eight years since the two have been in a relationship. 

(Credit= '구찬성' YouTube, 'illusomina' Instagram, Giordano) 

(SBS Star) 
