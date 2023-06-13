[SBS Star] "Our Minds Are Connected" Yu Jae Seok Mentions His Chemistry with Lee Kwang Soo

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok and actor/entertainer Lee Kwang Soo say they experienced exceptional chemistry shooting a television show.On June 13, Disney+'s television show 'The Zone: Survival Misson Season 2' held a production press conference before the show's premiere that will be on the following day.Produced by Cho Hyo-jin, the former producer of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the first season of the show was aired last September.The show's idea is for the three human representatives, Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, and Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, to survive for four hours in each of eight different simulated disasters, filled with zombies, ghosts, and other surprises.What makes the show more interesting is that the members can exit the position without having to endure four hours if they unanimously agree to fail the game by hitting the 'concede button'.Unlike the previous season which was mostly about surviving the pandemic, the second season will focus more on disaster simulations in everyday life.Yu Jae Seok says he was surprised by the scale of the simulation the showrunners portrayed on 'The Zone: Survival Misson Season 2'."They seemed to have prepared extensively in every way. It was grueling but impressive. I wondered sometimes, 'How did they get to prepare all of these?'. I think their endeavor did make our experience much more vivid.", he remarked.Lee Kwang Soo agreed, saying that he was astounded by the production team's efforts as well.The actor put this season of the show as the "visualization of daydreams", saying, "I think everyone has at least once wished to be transported to school while lying in bed. In the second season, you'll see a lot of these kinds of daydreams coming true."Then Yu Jae Seok shared how the chemistry among them three was, particularly with his long-proven game mate, Lee Kwang Soo.According to Yu Jae Seok, their thoughts are '"connected"."Whenever I was on the verge of pressing the button, Lee Kwang Soo was a step ahead of me. We are truly a match made in heaven.", he said."Yuri was the essential member for us to pass the missions.", said Yu Jea Seok, adding that they would have conceded every time if she had not objected."Sometimes he and I conceded at the same time.", Lee Kwang Soo added, making the reporters giggle.Yuri's opinion on them was quite positive."I became a fan of them, even though how careless and faint-hearted they are.", she stated, "At least one of them always stepped up and led the way as if they are taking turns. Watching them was so amusing."(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Disney Plus Korea)(SBS Star)