[SBS Star] The Capital of Korea Turns Purple in Celebration of BTS 10th Anniversary
[SBS Star] The Capital of Korea Turns Purple in Celebration of BTS 10th Anniversary

Published 2023.06.13 14:52
[SBS Star] The Capital of Korea Turns Purple in Celebration of BTS 10th Anniversary
Seoul―the capital and largest metropolis of the Republic of Korea―has turned purple to celebrate K-pop boy group BTS' 10th debut anniversary. 

On June 12, Seoul officially kicked off the highly-anticipated BTS X ARMY (BTS fandom name) event 'BTS FESTA' for the group's 10th debut anniversary. 

As part of their celebration, they lit up Seoul's landmarks in purple, including HYBE Headquarters, N Seoul Tower, Gwanghwamun Square, Some Sevit, Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Lotte Seoul Tower, Seoul City Hall Main Building and more. 

After the sun went down, all these landmarks in Seoul embraced purple lights, which is considered the color of BTS and ARMY; they are to be colored in purple for the next two weeks until June 24. 

Along with the purple lights, there were writings such as 'BTS Presents Everywhere', 'BTS 10th Anniversary', 'A-For, B-For' (ARMY Forever, BTS Forever) and more written on them. 
BTS FESTA
BTS FESTA
The city of Seoul is also throwing a huge birthday party for BTS and ARMY at Yeouido Hangang Park this Saturday―June 17. 

Not only will there be tons of stalls and booths where ARMY can visit to purchase BTS X Seoul special merchandise and take photos, but the group's beloved leader RM is to join this event at 5 PM and host a show titled, 'Kim Nam-joon at Five in the Afternoon' (literal translation). 

Later in the evening, maknae JUNGKOOK-narrated fireworks are to take place as well. 
 

It was back on June 13 in 2013 when 7-member group BTS, consisting of RM, SUGA, JIN, J-HOPE, JIMIN, V and JUNGKOOK, entered the K-pop industry. 

They debuted under a small company, but that did not stop them from reaching the top as pop stars. 

BTS is currently known to be one of the hottest boy bands in the world, and their company HYBE is now the biggest entertainment company in Korea. 
BTS FESTA
(Credit= 'SBS 뉴스' YouTube, Yonhap News Agency, Big Hit Music, 'seoulmania' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
