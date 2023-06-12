[SBS Star] ONEW Goes On Hiatus Due to Health Issues; His Ever So Thin Looks Worry Fans

이미지 확대하기

It has just been revealed that K-pop boy group SHINee's leader ONEW is going on hiatus due to health issues, and his extremely thin appearance is making fans worry.Back on June 9, SHINee's management agency SM Entertainment released an announcement regarding ONEW online, "We would like to let you know about ONEW's medical situation and his participation in future events. In celebration of SHINee's 15th debut anniversary, the group held a fan meeting in May and has been preparing for their June concert as soon as they finished working on their eighth album release that is scheduled to be out later this month."The agency continued, "Recently, ONEW visited the hospital after experiencing some health issues, and has since received medical examination and consultation. And it's been advised that ONEW needs medical care and rest.", adding, "After careful and extensive discussion with ONEW and the rest of the group's members, the decision was made to have ONEW focus on recovering for the time being, which means he will not be able to take part in the upcoming concert and album activities.""We will do our best to assist ONEW to meet fans again in good health and will inform you as soon as he is recovered and can return to the stage. We fully understand that SHINee's promotional activities have been long-awaited by the members and fans. It is even something that we have anticipated. We would like to emphasize that this decision was made to ensure that SHINee continues their activities in good health for a longer time."At the end of their announcement, they apologized for causing concern to fans and asked for their generous understanding at this time.After the agency shared ONEW's health problems along with his temporary break, a lot of fans stated that the news did not just break out of the blue.It was because in the past few months, they had witnessed ONEW looking thinner than ever.During the promotions for his first solo studio album 'Circle', he was begun to be seen looking drastically different than he looked in the past, making him almost unrecognizable.His iconic roundy face was gone, and his had lost all the fat as well as muscles on his body that his bones were shown everywhere.As time went by, ONEW was only getting thinner and thinner, worrying fans.They do certainly appear to be sad that ONEW will not participate in SHINee's return and concert, but they also do not seem they mind it at all, because they believe that his health comes first before anything else.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)