[SBS Star] Lee Yi Kyung Shares Why His Mother Is Against Him Dating Mijoo in Real Life

Actor Lee Yi Kyung shared why his mother is against him dating Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz in real life.On June 10 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', the members sat around the table at a Korean barbecue restaurant, giving each other an update on their lives.During their talk, Park Jin Joo looked at Lee Yi Kyung and asked, "Are you okay? I mean, after your 'date' with Mijoo didn't go well and stuff... I thought you may not be so calm in your heart."Shin Bong-sun also said she felt bad for him, seeing him getting 'rejected' by Mijoo in the episode of 'Hangout with Yoo' that was recently aired.HAHA commented, "After Yi Kyung and Mijoo were done shooting last week, I video-called Yi Kyung around 11 at night. He was in his car then. With a red face, Yi Kyung told me, 'Hyung, I'm cool. I'm okay about it. I understand. I don't hate anybody for this.'"Yu Jae Seok laughingly added, "Immediately after learning that you chose her, but she didn't choose you, we were embarrassed ourselves. As soon as you guys made your final choice, we quickly wrapped up shooting; we packed things and went home early on that day."Not so long ago, Lee Yi Kyung and Mijoo went on a 'date' to a theme park as part of 'romantic' 'Hangout with Yoo'.Following their date, they both had a choice to choose each other as someone they wished to continue dating after the shoot.At that time, Lee Yi Kyung chose to continue seeing her, while Mijoo did not.Then, Mijoo was asked what her parents' response was to that episode. She answered, "They were like, 'Is Yi Kyung really a no for you?' So, I straightforwardly said to them, 'Yeah, he's just a no.'"Lee Yi Kyung shared his mother's reaction afterward, "Right after the broadcast of that episode, my mom actually texted me...""She said, 'Whatever happens, you're not dating someone who was born in the year of dog! That's not happening, okay?!'", what she said made everybody laugh for ages.Ever since Lee Yi Kyung and Mijoo started hosting 'Hangout with Yoo' together, their on-air romance gained a lot of public's attention.(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo)(SBS Star)