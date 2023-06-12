[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Admits to a Recurring Slump & Tells His Way of Breaking Out of It

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Dong Wook admitted to entertainer Yu Jae Seok that he had been in a slump.Lee Dong Wook appeared as a guest on the June 11 episode of entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show."Are you seriously coming in here barefoot?", Yu Jae Seok screamed as Lee Dong Wook entered the room with much comfort.Known to be close friends in real life, Lee Dong Wook and Yu Jae Seok greeted each other in their own affectionate ways."People say you're cold on the outside, warm on the inside kind of guy, and I'm the polar opposite.", Yu Jae Seok said to the actor."That is accurate.", Lee Dong Wook said, to which Yu Jae Seok responded, "What is so accurate about it!"Lee Dong Wook revealed that the host called him when he was recently on vacation in Europe for the first time in almost five years."When I saw the caller's name, Yu Jae Seok, I said to myself, 'Seriously?'.", he said, wildly laughing.The actor said the motivation behind Yu Jae Seok's contact was to get him to appear on this show.Little ashamed, Yu Jae Seok moved on to another subject."Aren't you in the 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938'?", referring to the actor's most recent work, tvN's series, 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938', the host offered Lee Dong Wook to promote the series, but the actor was not happy about it."What's the point of promoting? 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938' is gone before this airs!", as he yelled, he and Yu Jae Seok both burst out laughing.All laughed out, the atmosphere became more serious as the conversation went on to their lives.Lee Dong Wook shared he has been working out constantly for physical and emotional wellness."I started working out because I felt like a useless person lying down in my home.", he said, "I figured I should have at least one thing to work on. Consistent working out paid off, and it gave me a sense of accomplishment. I guess I'm holding on to it because with other things in life, no matter how hard I strive or struggle, there isn't much I can do on my own. There's virtually nothing I can do just by myself.", he said.Then Lee Dong Wook started discussing the problem that had lately been weighing on his mind."Lately, I've been really stressed out. I hit a slump every four to five years, and I think I'm having it now, but can't figure out why.", he stated, constantly running his hand through his hair."I've been working nonstop, script after script, but mindlessly focusing on the work is rather comforting than stressful.", as he said, the host nodded along.Lee Dong Wook then shared that talking about the problem makes him feel better."What I believe is vital in getting through the slump is sharing it with others. I used to keep it to myself, but now I know that talking about it helps."The actor told Yu Jae Seok, "I've got to say that I'm not trying to get an answer from you or the viewers. I'm just telling you the truth about my current circumstances."(Credit= KINGKONG by STARSHIP, '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)(SBS Star)