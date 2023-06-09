[SBS Star] "I'm Financially Stable" Yu Jae Seok Says His Most Expensive Recent Buy Is a Sports Car

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok disclosed the sizable purchase he recently made.On June 7, Yu Jae Seok appeared in a preview of a YouTube show, 'Playou Level Up : Villan's World'.The episode's plot centers around Yu Jae Seok having a job interview for a large corporation.In the lobby of the company's building, the entertainer composed a job application letter.Debuted as a comedian in 1991 as he completed his high school education, it might have been a new experience for Yu Jae Seok."I'll be honest with this!", he said and started filling out the 'Reason for applying for this job' section."I am financially stable but still need a job!", he wrote without hesitating.Then, he erased the previous answer as a better one came up."You wouldn't have to worry about misappropriating company money if you choose me.", he wrote, revealing his financial status in a less direct manner.However, experienced opinions from the staff members changed his mind again.He decided to follow their advice and changed the answer to, "I am seeking self-fulfillment since I'm financially stable."Another section caused Yu Jae Seok to pause."What was the most expensive item I recently purchased? I am not sure…", then he blurted out, "Porsche Panamera!"Then added, "It is my car. I bought it around five years ago."In his past appearances on television shows, Yu Jae Seok often stated that not only he likes driving vehicles but is also good at it.The entertainer impressed the viewers on MBC's television show 'Infinite Challenge' with his excellent car racing skills.In the broad choice of models of it Porsche provides, Yu Jae Seok's Panamera is known to be the second generation model, Panamera 4, which was first released in Berlin, Germany, in 2016.The vehicle is famous for being luxurious and spacious, making it ideal for a family.(Credit= '플레이유 레벨업 : 빌런이 사는 세상' YouTube)(SBS Star)