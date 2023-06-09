뉴스
[SBS Star] Hwa Sa Is Frustrated About People Judging Her Only Based on What They Can See
[SBS Star] Hwa Sa Is Frustrated About People Judging Her Only Based on What They Can See

Published 2023.06.09
Hwa Sa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO complained about people judging her only by what they can see. 

On June 8 episode of tvN's television show 'The Dancing Wanderers', Hwa Sa told the other members―Kim Wan Sun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyo-ri and BoA about her frustration. 

During their conversation, Hwa Sa said, "If I'm being honest with you, I'm a person with lots of anger. It's not like everyday things make me angry though. Those ridiculous comments about me make me fume. When I'm on stage or simply doing music, I tend to let my rage out. Being like that helps me to control my anger."
Hwa Sa
When Lee Hyo-ri asked, "Which of your performances in the past you would say you let your rage out the most?, Hwa Sa answered, "All of my 'Maria' stages, I would say." 

Hwa Sa explained, "I'm always trying to live kindly like everybody else in the world. I'm also someone who keeps oneself busy working on my music. But the thing is, people just judge me only by looking at what they can see. That really gave me a reality check." 

She resumed, "At that time, I thought to myself, 'Whatever. I don't care about the results that 'Maria' will bring me. I'm going to get everything out of me during my performances!' I can't lose my temper on others, you know. So, the only way for me to control my anger was to explode on stage." 
Hwa Sa
Hwa Sa
Hwa Sa has frequently found herself at the center of controversy; she was often embroiled in controversy over her 'sexy' performances. 

Most recently, Hwa Sa faced a lot of criticism for her provocative performances at a university festival, as well as at the group's concert in the United States. 

(Credit= tvN The Dancing Wanderers) 

(SBS Star) 
