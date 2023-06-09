뉴스
[SBS Star] Cho Bo-ah Makes Special Appearance in 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938' Finale for Free
[SBS Star] Cho Bo-ah Makes Special Appearance in 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938' Finale for Free

Published 2023.06.09
[SBS Star] Cho Bo-ah Makes Special Appearance in Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 Finale for Free
Actress Cho Bo-ah showed her love for the 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' series.

On June 9, Cho Bo-ah's agency KEYEAST confirmed that the actress will be in the finale of tvN's series, 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938', and that she will not receive any payment for it.

Cho Bo-ah starred in the first season of 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' in 2020.

She played 'Nam Ji-ah', a producer of a television show about urban myth.

'Nam Ji-ah' lost her parents in a bizarre road accident when she was a child, and it became her life's mission to uncover the otherworldly beings that are thought to have taken her parents.
Cho Bo-ah
After 21 years of pursuing the supernatural, she ultimately faces 'Lee Yeon', a 1000-year-old 'Gumiho' (nine-tailed-fox) masquerading as a human.

They become closer as it turns out that 'Nam Ji-ah' is the reincarnation of 'Ah-eum', the dead lover of 'Lee Yeon' who he had been waiting for 600 years to be reborn.

While the second season morphed into a different narrative in which 'Lee Yeon' is thrown back in time, his love for 'Nam Ji-ah' was depicted through continual flashbacks, with him recollecting their moments of love.
Cho Bo-ah
So, even though she wasn't in 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938', 'Nam Ji-ah' was still very much present in the minds of the viewers.

'Lee Yeon' who is sent to 1938 strives to return to the current world where 'Nam Ji-ah' lives, and whether the couple will be reunited is one of the major things to focus on.

Cho Bo-ah appears in so many scenes in 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938', that some joke that the production should "might as well add her name to the cast".

'Nam Ji-ah' took up a considerable portion of the opening episode since they needed to recap the first season and explain how Lee Yeon traveled to 1938, the past.

Viewers even wondered, 'Did she have additionally filmed for this season?', because her flashback was shown at least once every episode.
Cho Bo-ah
According to her agency, Cho Bo-ah did recently shoot scenes as 'Nam Ji-ah' for the 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938' finale.

'Lee Yeon' and 'Nam Ji-ah' would finally be meeting again. 

Her agency, however, also made surprising reveal that the actress decided to not be paid for her special appearances including all of the flashback portions in 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938'.

What she willingly gave up is a substantial sum of money.

Given that the series' stars are paid tens of millions of won (tens of thousands of dollars) every episode, the total payout would have been hundreds of millions of won (hundreds of thousands of dollars).

Her decision was wholly motivated by her love for the series, which, according to the production of 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938', was a big help.
Cho Bo-ah
(Credit= 'tvN drama' YouTube, 'xxadoraa' Instagram, KEYEAST)

(SBS Star)
