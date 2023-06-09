[SBS Star] SHINHWA DONGWAN Confesses that the Industry Made Him Mentally Exhausted

On June 5 episode of Channel A's television show 'Because I Like Ko Doo-shim' (literal translation), DONGWAN made a guest appearance.
While DONGWAN and the host Ko Doo-shim sat at a restaurant in Chuncheon, Gangwon-do for a meal together, DONGWAN let out the feelings that were deep inside him.
"Some years ago, I realized that I slept well in the countryside. It was the sound of birds and smell of wet soil that help me get a good night's sleep. Because of my work though, I couldn't go too far from Seoul. So, I found a really nice bed and breakfast place to stay in Gapyeong. I started staying there whenever I could. I did that for like a year. Then, one day, I was like, 'You know what? I should just move here!' My life in Gapyeong began like that."
He continued, "I would sleep for like 10 hours straight, then fall asleep again. It was the surroundings that made me sleep well. I'm over my OCD and insomnia now.", then laughingly added, "I've been over-doing things ever since they've been gone."
Ko Doo-shim responded with a smile, "Maybe there is some sort of superpower that comes from bonding with the nature."
DONGWAN nodded and commented, "Yeah, I think so, too. It's my dream to marry a woman who will be happy to live with me in Gapyeong. With her, I would like to raise our children there."
(Credit= Channel A Because I Like Ko Doo-shim, 'BBACKENT - SBS OLD ENTERTAINMENT' YouTube)
