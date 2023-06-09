뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Will Hate It!" Kim Tae Hee Says She Was Concerned About Filming Kissing Scenes
Actress Kim Tae-hee talked about the early days of her career when she was worried about filming kissing scenes.

The main stars of ENA's drama, 'Lies Hidden in My Garden', actress Kim Tae-hee, actor Kim Seung-oh, and actor Choi Jae-rim guested on the YouTube show, 'MMTG' on June 8.

The host, entertainer Jae-jae brought up Kim Tae-hee's childhood anecdotes, in which she is described as a tomboy.

"I heard you used to beat up boys so much that they ran away when they saw you.", Jae-jae said to the actress.

"It is precisely correct.", Kim Tae-hee confessed, "My brother was the victim who had it the worst."

Her brother, actor Lee Wan, has previously testified about how strong his gorgeous sister's punch is.

"My main source of communication with him was my kicks, rather than talking.", the actress laughingly stated.
Kim Tae-hee
She shared a funny episode that her brother might not have found amusing.

"Once, he escaped from me to the veranda and locked the door, so I broke the window to get in.", she said, adding that younger brothers always make their sisters lose their temper.

Regardless of how powerful her punches and kicks were, Kim Tae-hee's beauty was famous from the beginning.

When questioned if it was true that she was given casting offers every time she walked out the door, the actress admitted, "Actually… It is not an overstatement."
Kim Tae-hee
She said, "A woman on the subway handed me her business card, and it turned out she was a designer for a well-known advertising firm that I've heard of. I thought that I could trust her, so I made contact and met with the manager."

Then, Jae-jae revealed one of Kim Tae-hee's early concerns.

"'How can I do the on-screen kiss? My boyfriend will hate it.', was one of her concerns. Isn't it adorable?", Jae-jae said while reenacting the situation, and it made the actress smile.

"I was in my early twenties back then!", Kim Tae-hee exclaimed, chuckling, "Isn't it understandable?"

"Yes. I think that way even at this age. I'll never be an actress.", Jae-jae's words made the actress laugh even harder.
Kim Tae-hee
After that, they talked about the upcoming drama 'Lies Hidden in My Garden', Kim Tae-hee's first work in three years.

The actress says she chose 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' because the script was so intriguing.

"It sparked my desire and passion for acting.", Kim Tae-hee remarked.

She went on, "My character 'Moon Joo-ran' is afflicted with guilt and trauma from a childhood memory. She is an insecure person who married her first love, believing she's happy. But it turns out she was walking on thin ice. Her seemingly perfect life begins to shatter as events unfold, starting from a strange smell from their back garden."
Kim Tae-hee
(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' 'SBS Drama' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
