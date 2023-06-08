뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "You Ruined It!" Drama Fans Rage at Cha Seo Won's Engagement to Uhm Hyeon Kyung
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "You Ruined It!" Drama Fans Rage at Cha Seo Won's Engagement to Uhm Hyeon Kyung

Published 2023.06.08 18:00 View Count
[SBS Star] "You Ruined It!" Drama Fans Rage at Cha Seo Wons Engagement to Uhm Hyeon Kyung
Actor Cha Seo Won is facing online hate after announcing his engagement to actress Uhm Hyeon Kyung.

On June 5, Cha Seo Won and Uhm Hyeon Kyung's agencies revealed their engagement and Uhm Hyeon Kyung's pregnancy.

While the joyous news has delighted the public, some negative opinions against Cha Seo Won began to flood his Instagram account.

The actor joined the army in November last year, and his most recent work, TVING's drama 'Unintentional Love Story' was released in March.

'Unintentional Love Story' is a dramatized version of a webcomic about two men who fell in love with each other after an unintentional lie between them.
Cha Seo Won
Cha Seo Won has fully committed to the role of talented potter 'Yoon Tae-joon' in the drama.

He was seen practicing making potteries in behind-the-scenes footage shared by TVING.

The actor mastered pottery skills by dedicating four months to practice.

Eventually, he was able to portray the potter without using the understudy, adding reality to the scenes.
Cha Seo Won
His efforts did pay off.

'Unintentional Love Story' was well-received, placing top in TVING's drama section.

The success of 'Unintentional Love Story' led to the production of a film adaptation, set to be premiered in June.

Cha Seo Won showed his affection for the drama by pinning the original author's illustrative work as the first post on his Instagram.
Cha Seo Won
However, the actor's engagement with Uhm Hyeon Kyung infuriated some of the 'Unintentional Love Story' fans.

Some called it a "betrayal"; because he played a gay man in the drama.

They vented their rage on Cha Seo Won's Instagram where he posted the drama's illustrative work, commenting that his announcement have ruined 'everything'.
Cha Seo Won
According to them, the actor having a wife and baby has ruined the promotion of the upcoming 'Unintentional Love Story' movie, the fans' yearning for the second season of the drama, and the efforts of the drama's other actors.

As the negative remarks grew, Cha Seo Won's fans poured in to leave comments in favor of the actor.

The general consensus among online community users is that it is ridiculous to demand the actor to be 'that' committed to the part he once played.
Cha Seo Won
(Credit= 'leechan0415' 'ringirin' Instagram, TVING Unintentional Love Story)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.