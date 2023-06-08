[SBS Star] Lee Sang Woo Explains Why He Enjoys Going On a Helmet Date with Kim So Yeon

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Sang Woo recounted a peculiar date he had with his wife, actress Kim So Yeon.On June 7, MBC's television show 'Radio Star' published a preview of its upcoming episode which Lee Sang Woo guested on.In the clip, the actor revealed that his out-of-the-box thinking frequently puzzled Kim So Yeon while they were on a date."We both have motorcycle licenses, and I bought a bike. I wanted to show Kim So Yeon around Seoul city since she started in show business so young that she hadn't been to many of the city's street markets.""I purchased two helmets that open upwards and can cover the entire face when sunglasses are worn. We put them on and headed downtown.", he said; and started the story of their 'helmet date', during which the couple wore the headgear the whole time.Despite barely seeing each other's faces, the actor claimed that he and Kim So Yeon had a wonderful date."We only communicated through our helmets. It had a walkie-talkie feature, so we could communicate without revealing our faces.""'Would you like to eat that?', we asked each other on the helmet and ate the food wearing it, our whole face covered but the mouth.", he joyfully stated."Kim So Yeon was exhausted by its weight. She said she wants to take it off but I stopped her and said, 'The delight of street foods only comes to those who bear the weight of the helmet.'."His strange passion caused the entire studio to burst out laughing."So, was it before your relationship was made public?", asked the host, comedian Kim Gu-ra."No, we were already public at that point. I just wanted to look around the market without drawing attention.", Lee Sang Woo explained.To much surprise, the actor added that their 'helmet date' did not end on the first try.He said, "We've been to a lake park in Seoul with helmets on."Kim Gu-ra asked, "Isn't it difficult to do in the summer? It must be scorching inside!"However, the actor stated that nothing can stop him from continuing to live his eccentric way of life."Life's sweetness comes only after suffering.", said Lee Sang Woo.The other stars on the show went from being skeptical to positive about Lee Sang Woo's dating methods, praising how romantic it is."Did you say 'I love you' to Kim So Yeon through your helmet?", questioned one of the guests, singer Sol Bi.Lee Sang Woo suddenly got bashful and said, "No, not really…"(Credit= 'MBCentertainment' YouTube, 'sysysy1102' Instagram)(SBS Star)