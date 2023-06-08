뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Woo Explains Why He Enjoys Going On a Helmet Date with Kim So Yeon
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Sang Woo Explains Why He Enjoys Going On a Helmet Date with Kim So Yeon

Published 2023.06.08 09:46 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Woo Explains Why He Enjoys Going On a Helmet Date with Kim So Yeon
Actor Lee Sang Woo recounted a peculiar date he had with his wife, actress Kim So Yeon.

On June 7, MBC's television show 'Radio Star' published a preview of its upcoming episode which Lee Sang Woo guested on.

In the clip, the actor revealed that his out-of-the-box thinking frequently puzzled Kim So Yeon while they were on a date.

"We both have motorcycle licenses, and I bought a bike. I wanted to show Kim So Yeon around Seoul city since she started in show business so young that she hadn't been to many of the city's street markets."

"I purchased two helmets that open upwards and can cover the entire face when sunglasses are worn. We put them on and headed downtown.", he said; and started the story of their 'helmet date', during which the couple wore the headgear the whole time.
Lee Sang Woo & Kim So Yeon
Despite barely seeing each other's faces, the actor claimed that he and Kim So Yeon had a wonderful date.

"We only communicated through our helmets. It had a walkie-talkie feature, so we could communicate without revealing our faces."

"'Would you like to eat that?', we asked each other on the helmet and ate the food wearing it, our whole face covered but the mouth.", he joyfully stated.

"Kim So Yeon was exhausted by its weight. She said she wants to take it off but I stopped her and said, 'The delight of street foods only comes to those who bear the weight of the helmet.'."
Lee Sang Woo & Kim So Yeon
His strange passion caused the entire studio to burst out laughing.

"So, was it before your relationship was made public?", asked the host, comedian Kim Gu-ra.

"No, we were already public at that point. I just wanted to look around the market without drawing attention.", Lee Sang Woo explained.

To much surprise, the actor added that their 'helmet date' did not end on the first try.

He said, "We've been to a lake park in Seoul with helmets on."

Kim Gu-ra asked, "Isn't it difficult to do in the summer? It must be scorching inside!"

However, the actor stated that nothing can stop him from continuing to live his eccentric way of life. 

"Life's sweetness comes only after suffering.", said Lee Sang Woo.
Lee Sang Woo & Kim So Yeon
The other stars on the show went from being skeptical to positive about Lee Sang Woo's dating methods, praising how romantic it is.

"Did you say 'I love you' to Kim So Yeon through your helmet?", questioned one of the guests, singer Sol Bi.

Lee Sang Woo suddenly got bashful and said, "No, not really…"
Lee Sang Woo & Kim So Yeon
Lee Sang Woo & Kim So Yeon
(Credit= 'MBCentertainment' YouTube, 'sysysy1102' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.