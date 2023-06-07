[SBS Star] "She Is..." Cha Seo Won Shares How Much Uhm Hyeon Kyung Means to Him

이미지 확대하기

Actor Cha Seo Won told the world about how much he loves his wife-to-be actress Uhm Hyeon Kyung.Previously on June 5, Cha Seo Won and Uhm Hyeon Kyung made their dating, engagement as well as pregnancy public.Their agencies announced, "Cha Seo Won and Uhm Hyeon Kyung become close while starring in 'The Second Husband' last year. They started dating each other after wrapping up the drama. As a result of their deep love and trust, they decided to spend the rest of their lives together. Their wedding is to take place following Cha Seo Won's military service in May next year."Then, they shared that the two stars' baby was on its way as well, although they cannot give more details regarding the baby.Later that day, Cha Seo Won took to his official fan community to deliver the news himself.In his handwritten letter, the actor said, "Hi, it's been a long time, hasn't it? I wonder if you are all doing well. The military is treating me greatly. I feel like both my body and mind are becoming healthier.", then hesitantly added, "I wanted to tell you everything about today's news, because I believe it may have surprised many of you."He continued, "I... Found a life-partner. She is someone who makes me laugh at all times. Since she gives me so much happiness, I want to bring her joy, too. Our relationship started with an interest in each other, but now we're at the point where we're considering marriage.""And there's one more thing: we are expecting a baby together. I know I'm not the most perfect person in the world, but the thought of becoming the head of a family seems to really change my attitude toward life."Cha Seo Won ended his letter by stating, "It was thanks to your love that I was able to live as 'actor Cha Seo Won' until now. I'll carry on striving to becoming a good actor. I'll also try to be the best father and husband for my family. Thank you."Cha Seo Won was born in 1991; he is five years younger than Uhm Hyeon Kyung, born in 1986.(Credit= 'ringirin' Instagram)(SBS Star)