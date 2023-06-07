[SBS Star] "It Makes Me Want to Cry" Kim Seon Ho Gets Emotional Looking Back on His Past

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Looking at photos of himself made actor Kim Seon Ho emotional as he reflected on past memories.On June 4, Kim Seon Ho's agency SALT Entertainment released a video of Kim Seon Ho visiting his photo exhibition.During a late-night visit, the actor could not hide his joy at seeing how the photoshoots turned out."This brings me chills and joy. You guys should come to see this in person! It looks much better than it did on the phone.", he said.As he walked around looking at the pictures, the actor began to narrate behind-the-scenes details here and there."Seeing all these things brings back so many memories. What an exciting and fulfilling project it was! Everyone involved has worked hard to help me express my gratitude to those who have always supported me.", the actor stated.Some photos made Kim Seon Ho occasionally stop and enveloped in memories.Among the pictures that filled up the walls, there were some words, too, his previous remarks.His past words next to snapped memories seemed to have made the actor emotional."I am a slow person with a lot to work on. I want to have confidence in my actions but I'm not sure if I'm doing it right now. There's a lot on my mind these days.", he said.Kim Seon Ho stopped in front of a wall with writing that says, "If it's the wrong direction, just turn back. The returning steps are just one of the many possibilities in life. It used to be difficult for me to accept those moments of delay. I rushed to find the right answer. But now I can take it as a life experience."He added, "Wow, reading it makes me want to cry.""When I said it I was only thinking about acting. But now, after some time, it seems to also apply to life. How strange."Later, the actor came across a section where his fans filled up a huge wall with their letters to him.He displayed overflowing love and grace, stating that it is the fans who have made him who he is."I believe my success as an actor owes to many people who have rooted for me. I am who I am because of their support."Kim Seon Ho ended the video by thanking the fans again for sticking with him through the ups and downs."Thank you so much for coming to see my exhibition. This project gave me the opportunity to reflect on my life. I'm hoping that this show will inspire people to look back on their own memories with me. And please know that I will be always there for you, just like you were for me…"In 2021, Kim Seon Ho was entangled in a scandal involving his private life in 2021.The actor officially apologized and recently made his return with 'The Childe', a film.(Credit= 'SALT Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)