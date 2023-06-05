[SBS Star] 'Mr. Sunshine' Park Bo-mi Mourns Her 15-Months-Old Son's Sudden Passing

이미지 확대하기

Comedian-turned-actress Park Bo-mi mourned the sudden passing of her son.On June 5, Park Bo-mi updated her Instagram with a new post that made many end up in tears upon reading it.In her post, Park Bo-mi said, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone for praying for my son as if you were praying for your own family. Thanks to your prayers, our son Si-mon was able to go to heaven with lots of love.""I wasn't able to reply to each of your message, but I would like to tell you that they've all been very helpful. They moved my heart. Thank you."At the end of her post, she added, "Si-mon was the kindest baby. He was like an angel. Do remember our angel Si-mon."Back on May 20, Park Bo-mi and her husband professional soccer player Park Yo-han lost their baby Si-mon, who was only 15 months old.Four days before this day, Park Bo-mi told everybody, "My son, whom I love so much, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest following a febrile seizure."She continued, "CPR was performed, and now his heart is beating again. However, he is deeply asleep. What we need at the moment is many of your prayers. Pray for us, pray for him, please."Her desperate words broke the hearts of a lot of people then.Park Bo-mi made debut as a comedian under broadcasting company KBS; she switched to being an actress in 2017.Her works include, 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' (2017), 'Mr. Sunshine' (2018), 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' (2019) and more.She married Park Yo-han in 2020, and their son Park Si-mon was born in February last year.(Credit= 'bominim77' Instagram)(SBS Star)