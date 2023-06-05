뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Mr. Sunshine' Park Bo-mi Mourns Her 15-Months-Old Son's Sudden Passing
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Mr. Sunshine' Park Bo-mi Mourns Her 15-Months-Old Son's Sudden Passing

Lee Narin

Published 2023.06.05 16:46 View Count
[SBS Star] Mr. Sunshine Park Bo-mi Mourns Her 15-Months-Old Sons Sudden Passing
Comedian-turned-actress Park Bo-mi mourned the sudden passing of her son. 

On June 5, Park Bo-mi updated her Instagram with a new post that made many end up in tears upon reading it.  

In her post, Park Bo-mi said, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone for praying for my son as if you were praying for your own family. Thanks to your prayers, our son Si-mon was able to go to heaven with lots of love." 

"I wasn't able to reply to each of your message, but I would like to tell you that they've all been very helpful. They moved my heart. Thank you." 

At the end of her post, she added, "Si-mon was the kindest baby. He was like an angel. Do remember our angel Si-mon." 
Park Bo-mi
Back on May 20, Park Bo-mi and her husband professional soccer player Park Yo-han lost their baby Si-mon, who was only 15 months old. 

Four days before this day, Park Bo-mi told everybody, "My son, whom I love so much, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest following a febrile seizure." 

She continued, "CPR was performed, and now his heart is beating again. However, he is deeply asleep. What we need at the moment is many of your prayers. Pray for us, pray for him, please." 

Her desperate words broke the hearts of a lot of people then. 
Park Bo-mi
Park Bo-mi made debut as a comedian under broadcasting company KBS; she switched to being an actress in 2017. 

Her works include, 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' (2017), 'Mr. Sunshine' (2018), 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' (2019) and more. 

She married Park Yo-han in 2020, and their son Park Si-mon was born in February last year. 
Park Bo-mi
(Credit= 'bominim77' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.