[SBS Star] "Someone Please Explain!" Jay Park Freaks Out Spotting a Mysterious Phenomenon
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.06.05 13:46 View Count
[SBS Star] "Someone Please Explain!" Jay Park Freaks Out Spotting a Mysterious Phenomenon
A weird event was observed beneath the table, startling hip-hop artist Jay Park.

On June 4, Jay Park shared a photo to his Instagram story and wrote, "I'm not even joking… What the heck is that!!!"

The image was a snapshot of a show in which he guested.

On June 2, an episode with Jay Park was posted on the 'Nothing Much Prepared', a YouTube show hosted by another hip-hop artist, Lee Young Ji.
Jay Park
Lee Young Ji surprised the guest with a lavish present costing over 10 million won.

"When I was on 'Show Me The Money', Jay Park was one of my producers.", Lee Young Ji explained, adding that she had prepared a gift for him to show how thankful she is.

Last year, Lee Young Ji won the 11th season of Mnet's music competition show 'Show Me The Money'.

It is a show where rappers looking to be the next rap superstar battle to be the winner and earn the prize money, and she became the first female winner in its 11-year history.

Lee Young Ji told Jay Park, "After I won, I bought something as a present but didn't get the chance to give it to you."

It was a watch worth 11,420,000 won (around 8,700 dollars) from Swiss watch designer and manufacturer Rolex.

"No way!", said Jay Park, astounded by such a pricey gift.
Jay Park
However, when the show was released, another surprise awaited the hip-hop star.

It was in the middle of the show when Jay Park was sitting in front of the table and the host was standing up, dancing to his song.

Some spotted the freakiest thing under the table: what appears to be one of Lee Young Ji's feet when she was dancing with both of them next to the table.

Jay Park posted a snapshot of the moment and wrote, "I'm not even kidding… What the heck is that!!! Why's there a foot there!! Please tell me that's a camera trick… Please explain, Mr. Producer… I'm so scared…"
Jay Park
He even left a note in the episode's comments section, "What is that foot doing under the table? SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN???!?!?? I'm terrified.", with a surprised-face emoji.

The mystery was solved as the showrunner explained, "It's a special Easter egg brought to you by Adobe Premiere Pro (video editing software application), haha."

To taunt the guy, online users replied, "Let's just say that it's an error to calm the man.", "Sorry Jay Park, it was me."
Jay Park
(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube, 'moresojuplease' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.