[SBS Star] Shim Hyung-tak's Fiancee Talks About JUNGKOOK Confirming Their Resemblance

Actor Shim Hyung-tak's fiancée Hirai Saya says she feels delighted that JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS confirmed their resemblance.On June 3, Hirai Saya updated her Instagram with a new post.Along with a selfie with her dog, Hirai Saya wrote, "To be honest with you, I don't really know about K-pop groups much. But BTS is the only group that I know and like. Out of the members, JUNGKOOK has always been my favorite."She continued, "My husband also doesn't know K-pop groups that well, but he loves BTS and he's also a big fan of JUNGKOOK. So, everything that happened to me recently almost felt like a dream. I kept asking myself, 'Is this real? Am I dreaming?'"Previously in April when Shim Hyung-tak revealed his wife-to-be for the first time through TV CHOSUN's television show 'Chosun's Real Romantic', Hirai Saya quickly became the talk of the Internet.It was because she reminded BTS fans of JUNGKOOK, especially in his early debut days.They had such similar facial features that not only BTS fans, but also other K-pop fans were surprised.Then in the end of last month, JUNGKOOK shared his thoughts on this during a live broadcast when fans asked if he knew about it.After searching for some photos of Hirai Saya, he laughed hard, then stated, "Ah yes, I've seen this. Yeah, wow. We do look alike!"In response to JUNGKOOK's live broadcast, Hirai Saya wrote, "I just couldn't believe that he had mentioned our similarities himself, and even admitted that we looked similar. It still feels like a dream. Thank you, JUNGKOOK."She went on, "Actually, I've never heard that I look like JUNGKOOK in my life. So, I was pretty surprised at first. I also felt sorry to all fans of BTS fans. But JUNGKOOK so-kindly responded to the words going around, and I'm grateful for that. I'll be rooting for you and your group at all times! Thank you again!"Hirai Saya and Shim Hyung-tak met each other when Shim Hyung-tak visited a local toy store after his official schedule in Japan―that was her workplace at that time.They have been together for about four years now; the couple is getting married in July.(Credit= 'hiraisaya9988' Instagram, Online Community, TV CHOSUN's Chosun's Real Romantic, WeVerse, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)