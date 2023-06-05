뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Shim Hyung-tak's Fiancee Talks About JUNGKOOK Confirming Their Resemblance
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Shim Hyung-tak's Fiancee Talks About JUNGKOOK Confirming Their Resemblance

Lee Narin

Published 2023.06.05 11:18 Updated 2023.06.05 11:19 View Count
[SBS Star] Shim Hyung-taks Fiancee Talks About JUNGKOOK Confirming Their Resemblance
Actor Shim Hyung-tak's fiancée Hirai Saya says she feels delighted that JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS confirmed their resemblance. 

On June 3, Hirai Saya updated her Instagram with a new post. 

Along with a selfie with her dog, Hirai Saya wrote, "To be honest with you, I don't really know about K-pop groups much. But BTS is the only group that I know and like. Out of the members, JUNGKOOK has always been my favorite." 

She continued, "My husband also doesn't know K-pop groups that well, but he loves BTS and he's also a big fan of JUNGKOOK. So, everything that happened to me recently almost felt like a dream. I kept asking myself, 'Is this real? Am I dreaming?'"
Shim Hyung-tak's wife-to-be
Previously in April when Shim Hyung-tak revealed his wife-to-be for the first time through TV CHOSUN's television show 'Chosun's Real Romantic', Hirai Saya quickly became the talk of the Internet. 

It was because she reminded BTS fans of JUNGKOOK, especially in his early debut days.

They had such similar facial features that not only BTS fans, but also other K-pop fans were surprised. 

▶ [SBS Star] Shim Hyung-tak's Wife-to-be Looks Just like BTS JUNGKOOK in His Early Debut Days?
Shim Hyung-tak's wife-to-be
Shim Hyung-tak's wife-to-be
Then in the end of last month, JUNGKOOK shared his thoughts on this during a live broadcast when fans asked if he knew about it. 

After searching for some photos of Hirai Saya, he laughed hard, then stated, "Ah yes, I've seen this. Yeah, wow. We do look alike!" 
Hirai Saya looks like JUNGKOOK
In response to JUNGKOOK's live broadcast, Hirai Saya wrote, "I just couldn't believe that he had mentioned our similarities himself, and even admitted that we looked similar. It still feels like a dream. Thank you, JUNGKOOK." 

She went on, "Actually, I've never heard that I look like JUNGKOOK in my life. So, I was pretty surprised at first. I also felt sorry to all fans of BTS fans. But JUNGKOOK so-kindly responded to the words going around, and I'm grateful for that. I'll be rooting for you and your group at all times! Thank you again!"  
Hirai Saya looks like JUNGKOOK
Hirai Saya and Shim Hyung-tak met each other when Shim Hyung-tak visited a local toy store after his official schedule in Japan―that was her workplace at that time.

They have been together for about four years now; the couple is getting married in July. 

▶ [SBS Star] 'Anime Nerd' Shim Hyung-tak to Marry a Japanese Toy Store Employee in July

(Credit= 'hiraisaya9988' Instagram, Online Community, TV CHOSUN's Chosun's Real Romantic, WeVerse, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.