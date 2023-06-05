[SBS Star] Shim Hyung-tak's Fiancee Talks About JUNGKOOK Confirming Their Resemblance

On June 3, Hirai Saya updated her Instagram with a new post.
Along with a selfie with her dog, Hirai Saya wrote, "To be honest with you, I don't really know about K-pop groups much. But BTS is the only group that I know and like. Out of the members, JUNGKOOK has always been my favorite."
She continued, "My husband also doesn't know K-pop groups that well, but he loves BTS and he's also a big fan of JUNGKOOK. So, everything that happened to me recently almost felt like a dream. I kept asking myself, 'Is this real? Am I dreaming?'"
It was because she reminded BTS fans of JUNGKOOK, especially in his early debut days.
They had such similar facial features that not only BTS fans, but also other K-pop fans were surprised.
▶ [SBS Star] Shim Hyung-tak's Wife-to-be Looks Just like BTS JUNGKOOK in His Early Debut Days?
After searching for some photos of Hirai Saya, he laughed hard, then stated, "Ah yes, I've seen this. Yeah, wow. We do look alike!"
She went on, "Actually, I've never heard that I look like JUNGKOOK in my life. So, I was pretty surprised at first. I also felt sorry to all fans of BTS fans. But JUNGKOOK so-kindly responded to the words going around, and I'm grateful for that. I'll be rooting for you and your group at all times! Thank you again!"
They have been together for about four years now; the couple is getting married in July.
▶ [SBS Star] 'Anime Nerd' Shim Hyung-tak to Marry a Japanese Toy Store Employee in July
(Credit= 'hiraisaya9988' Instagram, Online Community, TV CHOSUN's Chosun's Real Romantic, WeVerse, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)
(SBS Star)