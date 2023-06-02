[SBS Star] Here Are Reasons Why Lee Hyo-ri Cried at Wedding of Her Manager of 20 Years

On June 1 episode of tvN's television show 'The Dancing Wanderers', Lee Hyo-ri spoke to the rest of the members about her manager's upcoming wedding.
Before this episode was aired, videos of Lee Hyo-ri singing at her manager's wedding had actually gone viral online.
At that time, Lee Hyo-ri sang one of her mega-hit tracks 'U-Go-Girl' released in 2008.
The videos circulated fast, because not only was this Lee Hyo-ri's first time singing at a wedding, but it was also since she shed tears while she congratulated her manager on his special day.
As Lee Hyo-ri began to cry, her manager was also seen tearing up.
Ahead of his wedding, Lee Hyo-ri said to 'The Dancing Wanderers' members, "I've worked with my manager for 20 years. That's a long time, you know. He's my manager, but I feel closer to him than anybody else in the world. He's my best friend."
She playfully continued, "As he is getting married though, I kind of feel as if he is being taken from me. He's a guy who's always been there for me, you know. But he is going to be with another girl from now on. It's like, 'He's leaving me for another girl...!'"
She added, "If circumstances allow me, I would like to walk down the aisle with him in hanbok (traditional Korean clothing). One thing for sure is that I'll sing for him. I just don't know what to sing, because I don't think there are any appropriate songs of mine for a wedding."
Laughing hard, Lee Hyo-ri commented, "Definitely. I'm even tearing up right now just by thinking about his wedding!"
