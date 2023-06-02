뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Here Are Reasons Why Lee Hyo-ri Cried at Wedding of Her Manager of 20 Years
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Here Are Reasons Why Lee Hyo-ri Cried at Wedding of Her Manager of 20 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2023.06.02 17:34 View Count
[SBS Star] Here Are Reasons Why Lee Hyo-ri Cried at Wedding of Her Manager of 20 Years
The reasons behind singer Lee Hyo-ri's sobs at her manager of 20 years' wedding were made known to the public.

On June 1 episode of tvN's television show 'The Dancing Wanderers', Lee Hyo-ri spoke to the rest of the members about her manager's upcoming wedding. 

Before this episode was aired, videos of Lee Hyo-ri singing at her manager's wedding had actually gone viral online. 

At that time, Lee Hyo-ri sang one of her mega-hit tracks 'U-Go-Girl' released in 2008. 

The videos circulated fast, because not only was this Lee Hyo-ri's first time singing at a wedding, but it was also since she shed tears while she congratulated her manager on his special day. 

As Lee Hyo-ri began to cry, her manager was also seen tearing up. 
 

Ahead of his wedding, Lee Hyo-ri said to 'The Dancing Wanderers' members, "I've worked with my manager for 20 years. That's a long time, you know. He's my manager, but I feel closer to him than anybody else in the world. He's my best friend." 

She playfully continued, "As he is getting married though, I kind of feel as if he is being taken from me. He's a guy who's always been there for me, you know. But he is going to be with another girl from now on. It's like, 'He's leaving me for another girl...!'" 
Lee Hyo-ri
Then, Lee Hyo-ri turned serious again and let them know how much she cares for him, "While he worked with me, he's lost his parents. They both passed away in the last 20 years. So, I even want to sit where they should be sitting. But since his relatives are going to be there, I'm a bit reluctant to do that.", then chuckled.

She added, "If circumstances allow me, I would like to walk down the aisle with him in hanbok (traditional Korean clothing). One thing for sure is that I'll sing for him. I just don't know what to sing, because I don't think there are any appropriate songs of mine for a wedding." 
Lee Hyo-ri
Upon listening to her, Uhm Junghwa responded, "You're so going to cry on the day of his wedding." 

Laughing hard, Lee Hyo-ri commented, "Definitely. I'm even tearing up right now just by thinking about his wedding!" 

(Credit= tvN The Dancing Wanderers, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.