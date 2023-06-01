[SBS Star] 'We Got Married' Kim So Eun & Song Jaelim Spark Dating Rumors for the Second Time

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim So Eun and actor Song Jaelim have sparked dating rumors after the two were seen uploading similar photos on their Instagram for the second time.Back in March, rumors started going around saying that Kim So Eun and Song Jaelim were in a relationship.It all began with Kim So Eun and Song Jaelim sharing similar photos as well as photos of themselves at the same place, which seemed like they took it for each other.The photos were taken in Tokyo, Japan as well, as if they went on a trip together.Regarding these photos, Kim So Eun's management agency commented, "It's not true that the two are together. Kim So Eun went to Tokyo with her staff after wrapping up 'Three Bold Siblings', and happened to bump into Song Jaelim there, that's all. It's nothing more than that."Then at the end of last month, Kim So Eun and Song Jaelim's Instagram Story update once again got many suspicious.First, Kim So Eun updated her Instagram with a photo of bright pinkish-red roses with a comment, "They look so fresh and beautiful."Not long after Kim So Eun's update, Song Jaelim also uploaded bright pinkish-red roses on his Instagram.Since the roses look the same in size, shape and color, it was hard to be like, "That's probably just a coincidence."As more and more people raised their question, Kim So Eun's agency clarified that they were simply close friends, who keep in frequent touch with one another.Song Jaelim's agency also stated that they were dating each other by saying, "As far as we know, the two haven't even met after their encounter in Tokyo. We heard that he took the rose photo when he went to see his family at his family home."Kim So Eun and Song Jaelim featured in MBC's popular reality show 'We Got Married: Season 4' as an on-air couple in 2014; this was when they first got to know each other.At that time, they even won the Best Couple Award at the MBC Entertainment Awards for portraying themselves as the cutest real-like couple in the show.In 2016, the two stars led SBS' drama 'Our Gab-soon' together.(Credit= MBC We Got Married: Season 4, 'jaelim_song' 'socun89' Instagram)(SBS Star)