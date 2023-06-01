[SBS Star] LISA & JUNGKOOK's Photoshopped Couple Images Looking Real as Ever Go Viral

이미지 확대하기

Photoshopped couple photos and videos of LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and JUNGKOOK of boy group BTS that seem so genuine are rapidly going around online.Recently, some photos and videos of LISA and JUNGKOOK taken on their 'date' were shared on the Internet.These photos and videos were completely photoshopped, created by some K-pop fans who ship the members of two sensational K-pop groups BLACKPINK and BTS' love.In the images, LISA and JUNGKOOK take selfies, putting their cheeks against each other, pulling funny and cute faces, smiling ear to ear and so on.There was even a video of them sitting right by another, and JUNGKOOK lightly stroking LISA's hand after they make eye contact with each other.These are not just on social media, when you Google LISA and JUNGKOOK, numerous images of them as a couple come out as well.Surprisingly, they did not appear fake at all; they actually appeared more authentic than ever.The fact that many people actually think these images are real at this time is a major problem.People would probably assume LISA and JUNGKOOK are dating if no one pointed out that those images were fakes.A lot of LISA and JUNGKOOK's fans are concerned about them, since they are spreading quickly online.It is because the stars themselves could now easily see the images, and they can be negatively affected by them; the making and spread of synthetic images can be more serious than one might think.They are admonishing the fans who are photoshopping the two and posting them online, saying that this is simply inappropriate, to stop.(Credit= Online Community, Google)(SBS Star)