뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] LISA & JUNGKOOK's Photoshopped Couple Images Looking Real as Ever Go Viral
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] LISA &JUNGKOOK's Photoshopped Couple Images Looking Real as Ever Go Viral

Lee Narin

Published 2023.06.01 11:33 Updated 2023.06.01 11:35 View Count
[SBS Star] LISA & JUNGKOOKs Photoshopped Couple Images Looking Real as Ever Go Viral
Photoshopped couple photos and videos of LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and JUNGKOOK of boy group BTS that seem so genuine are rapidly going around online.

Recently, some photos and videos of LISA and JUNGKOOK taken on their 'date' were shared on the Internet. 

These photos and videos were completely photoshopped, created by some K-pop fans who ship the members of two sensational K-pop groups BLACKPINK and BTS' love. 

In the images, LISA and JUNGKOOK take selfies, putting their cheeks against each other, pulling funny and cute faces, smiling ear to ear and so on. 

There was even a video of them sitting right by another, and JUNGKOOK lightly stroking LISA's hand after they make eye contact with each other. 

These are not just on social media, when you Google LISA and JUNGKOOK, numerous images of them as a couple come out as well. 
LISA and JUNGKOOK
LISA and JUNGKOOK
Surprisingly, they did not appear fake at all; they actually appeared more authentic than ever.

The fact that many people actually think these images are real at this time is a major problem.

People would probably assume LISA and JUNGKOOK are dating if no one pointed out that those images were fakes.
LISA and JUNGKOOK
A lot of LISA and JUNGKOOK's fans are concerned about them, since they are spreading quickly online.

It is because the stars themselves could now easily see the images, and they can be negatively affected by them; the making and spread of synthetic images can be more serious than one might think. 

They are admonishing the fans who are photoshopping the two and posting them online, saying that this is simply inappropriate, to stop.
LISA and JUNGKOOK
(Credit= Online Community, Google) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.